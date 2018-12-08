Bigg Boss 12 elimination poll: HT readers want Deepak Thakur and Jasleen Matharu evicted from the house

Weekend Ka Vaar came early for the Bigg Boss 12 contestants this week. Unlike previous weeks, host Salman Khan was not in jovial mood and pulled up house inmates for their bad behaviour. He has also confirmed that since there was no elimination last week, it’s time for double elimination and two contestants will definitely be ousted from the Bigg Boss house. The five contestants facing evictions this weekend are Dipika Kakar, Romil Chaudhary, Megha Dhade, Deepak Thakur and Jasleen Matharu.

HT conducted a poll earlier this week, asking readers to vote for the contestant they want evicted from the Bigg Boss house. According to the results, Deepak seems to be the least favourite among our readers and got 48% votes. Jasleen Matharu stood second with 23% votes. Bigg Boss Marathi winner Megha Dhade came in third with 16% votes. The viewers don’t want to evict Dipika and Romil. They got 7% and 3% votes respectively.

Four contestants were nominated post the nominations task titled LOC. The contestants were divided into two teams which were stationed within their ‘line of control’ in two parts of the garden area. Detonators and bunks with each contestant’s name were placed around the open area. After every explosion, captain Surbhi was given the authority to nominate any one contestant by blowing up his/her bunk with a detonator. She was also required to give a reason for making such a choice. As per the rules of the game, if three contestants were nominated from the same team, the entire team would be nominated.

At the end of the task, Romil, Deepak, Jasleen and Dipika were nominated for eviction. Meanwhile, Bigg Boss had himself nominated Megha Dhade for misbehaving with Deepak during the Breaking News task.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Dec 08, 2018 14:24 IST