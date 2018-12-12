Bigg Boss 12, day 86: Karanvir Bohra, Rohit Suchanti, Somi Khan nominated for eviction

The Bigg Boss season 12 is now in its third week and it’s time to test the friendships that began in the house and have grown stronger in the past two months. Bigg Boss announced the nominations task of the week for which the contestants had to enter the ‘Genie’s Cave’. The genie then demanded that each contestant should make their friend sacrifice something very precious to save them from nominations.

The last episode had seen family members of the contestants visit them in the house, some of whom had got gifts for them. As the nominations task began, Bigg Boss called Deepak Thakur inside the cave. The genie asked him to convince Karanvir Bohra to give away the pink soft toy his twin daughters had brought for him. The actor got emotional but agreed and saved Deepak from getting nominated.

#DeepakThakur ne ki entry genie ke gufa mein, jispar genie ne poocha ‘Kaun hai aaya’. This is going to be exciting. Are you watching it? #BB12 #BiggBoss12 pic.twitter.com/HFXLnb5WUQ — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 11, 2018

.@KVBohra gets emotional after realizing that he has to destroy his daughter’s stuffed toy to save #DeepakThakur. Will he do it? #BB12 #BiggBoss12 pic.twitter.com/3KTK3iZCyA — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 11, 2018

The genie asked Somi Khan to convince Rohit Suchanti to nominate himself to save her. He refused to do so and Somi was nominated for the upcoming evictions. Later Rohit was asked to convince his friend Deepak to destroy his family photo. The latter refused to do so and therefore Rohit got nominated. The task led to a rift between Rohit and Deepak.

As the task continued, the genie asked Karanvir to convince Dipika Kakar to sacrifice the jacket brought by her husband Shoib Ibrahim. She refused and led him to the nominations. At the end of the episode, Karanvir Bohra, Rohit Suchanti and Somi Khan were nominated for evictions, but the task is far from over and more contestants are expected to get nominated.

