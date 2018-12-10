Bigg Boss 12 day 83 highlights: Deepak Thakur’s father says there will be no wedding with Somi Khan
The latest episode of Bigg Boss 12 was high on emotions as relatives of many contestants came visiting them to the Bigg Boss house. Family members of S Sreesanth, Deepak Thakur, Surbhi Rana , Karanvir Bohra among others were spotted in the house.tv Updated: Dec 10, 2018 10:26 IST
Sunday’s episode of Bigg Boss 12 was a big tear-jerker. The contestants got emotional with the arrival of their family members in the Bigg Boss house.
The episode began with Surbhi Rana’s brother Abhinav’s entry. While she was in the ‘pause’ mode as per Bigg Boss’ orders, Abhinav gave her a hug and told her she is doing well on the show. He then went to each contestant and told them to forgive his sister if she gets loud or rude at times.
Next up was S Sreesanth’s wife Bhuwaneshwari. She told Sreesanth to not take important decisions in an emotional state. While she called Dipika pretty, she wasn’t too kind with Surbhi. She called her ungrateful and even said that her behaviour was disappointing. Sreesanth later apologized to Surbhi on the behalf of his wife.
Deepak Thakur’s father also entered the house and gave his son a long and emotional hug. He told Deepak that he was making him proud and even mentioned how he had bought a new pair of shoes to meet him on the show. When he met Somi Khan, he told her that she is a good friend to his son but ‘byaah nahi hoga (they can’t get married).’ While Somi laughed about it, Deepak seemed a little sad about his father’s words.
Rohit Suchanti’s mother also visited the house and broke down while hugging her son. Rohit made her meet everyone; she told Romil Chaudhary and Sreesanth to not fight with him.
he last family to enter the house was Karanvir Bohra’s wife Teejay, who came with their twin daughters. Karanvir couldn’t control his tears on seeing them. The daughters met every contestant and began crying when it was time to leave their father.
First Published: Dec 10, 2018 10:26 IST