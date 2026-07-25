Noise ALT Watch 1 review: Great battery, premium feel, fair price

The Noise ALT Watch 1 gets the essentials right with style and impressive battery life. (Amit Rahi - HT) By Amit Rahi For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks. Read more Read less Find the best EMI Offers starts from ₹ 2,500/month Check Eligibility → Smartwatches under ₹6,000 have become surprisingly capable over the last couple of years. AMOLED displays, Bluetooth calling, built in GPS and health tracking are no longer features reserved for premium watches. The Noise ALT Watch 1 enters this crowded segment with all of that, along with a premium looking design and a handful of AI powered features. On paper, it certainly has everything you would expect from a smartwatch at this price. I used it as my daily smartwatch for a couple of weeks to find out if it can stand out in one of the most competitive price segments. Design and comfort: Looks far more premium than it costs

The Noise ALT Watch 1 is one of those smartwatches that looks much more expensive than its asking price. While the body is made of plastic, it certainly doesn't feel cheap. The slightly convex design instead of a completely flat profile gives it a more premium appearance, and the metal bezel adds to the overall look. Unless someone picks it up, it is difficult to tell that the watch isn't made entirely of metal.

Noise ALT Watch 1 Review (Amit Rahi - HT)

The watch is also IP68 rated, so I never had to worry about wearing it during workouts or getting caught in the rain.

The nylon straps deserve a special mention because they are among the most comfortable straps I have used on a smartwatch in this price range. Even after wearing the watch throughout the day, I never felt the need to take it off. My only complaint is that Noise has opted for 20mm straps. Most of my regular watches use 22mm straps, which makes swapping bands between them much less convenient.

Noise ALT Watch 1 Review (Amit Rahi - HT)

The only other thing I wasn't particularly fond of was the crown. It sticks out more than I would have liked, and its placement feels a little awkward. It never affected usability, but it did look slightly out of place with the otherwise clean design. Display and software: Bright, smooth and easy to use The 1.43 inch AMOLED display is easily one of the highlights of the Noise ALT Watch 1. It gets bright enough to remain comfortably visible outdoors, and I rarely struggled to read notifications even under direct sunlight. The automatic brightness adjustment also worked reliably during my testing, so I never really had to adjust brightness manually. Always On Display is available as well, and unlike many watches in this segment, I never felt guilty leaving it enabled because the battery life remained surprisingly good.

Noise ALT Watch 1 Review (Amit Rahi - HT)

The software experience is another area where Noise has done a good job. I didn't notice any lag or random bugs throughout my time with the watch. Swiping through menus felt smooth, apps opened quickly, and the overall interface was easy to navigate. The NoiseFit app is equally well designed. The home screen presents useful information without feeling cluttered, and finding workout data, health records or watch settings is straightforward. Notification support is also good. The watch can mirror notifications from virtually every app installed on your phone, and I particularly liked that it lets you reply to WhatsApp messages using predefined replies, something I recently missed while reviewing the Realme Watch S5 at a similar price.

Noise ALT Watch 1 Review (Amit Rahi - HT)

Noise has also added several AI powered features. They work as advertised and are nice to have, but they don't fundamentally change the smartwatch experience. I would still look at them as bonus features rather than a reason to buy the watch. Health tracking and battery: Delivers where it matters The Noise ALT Watch 1 comes with built in GPS, heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen tracking and several other health features. During my testing, the health tracking performed as expected. Heart rate readings were consistent, workout tracking was reliable, and the built in GPS locked on quickly enough for outdoor walks and runs.

Noise ALT Watch 1 Review (Amit Rahi - HT)