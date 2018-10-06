Today in New Delhi, India
Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar highlights: Salman Khan enters the house as contestant with partner Govinda

Salman Khan is back on Bigg Boss 12 with another Weekend Ka Vaar and joining him on the show is Govinda.

By HT Correspondent | Oct 06, 2018 22:40 IST
highlights

On Saturday’s Weekend Ka Vaar, fans will get a special treat from Bigg Boss. Host Salman Khan will enter the house as a contest and joining him will be his partner Govinda. Govinda will also join Salman on stage to interact with the contestants and play games with them. Check out highlights from the show:

10:26 pm IST

Deepak screams at Shivashish and Sourabh

Deepak accuses Shivashish of playing unfair in the game. In a loud screaming match, Deepak locks horns with Shivashish and Sourabh.

10:22 pm IST

Nehha gets slimed

Nehha Pendse was declared the ‘gunhegaar’ of the week. She was sent to the torture chamber where she got slimed with green goo.

10:11pm IST

Salman tells Nehha what she missed during task

Salman tells Nehha it appeared she disqualified Somi from the task on purpose and even told her that she missed how Shivashish was switching hands during the task.

10:00 pm IST

Surbhi says Sreesanth gets too emotional

Surbhi says she didn’t like when Sreesanth said that Shivashish should go easy on a girl during the task. She didn’t like his condescending tone and that women should be seen at equals at any task.

9:58 pm IST

Salman discusses volcano task

Salman asks the singles why they were outperformed in the task and they gave up midway. The singles say their strategies fired back at them.

9:51 pm IST

Salman says singles are playing it safe

Salman Khan says Nehha, Sreesanth and Karanvir were trying to avoid naming their teammates and get out safe which came to bite them back.

9:48 pm IST

Salman grills the nominees

Salman asks Nehha, Karanvir and Sreesanth why they think they have been nominated for eliminations. Romil says their ‘mahanta’ in nominating themselves for kaalkothri got them in trouble.

9:35 pm IST

Govinda asks Salman to name his girlfriend

Salman decided not to take a name and he too decides to dodge the question. He also could not answer which of his two brothers, Sohail or Arbaaz, is his favourite.

9:31 pm IST

Salman asks Govinda to choose between Shah Rukh and him

As part of another game, Salman asks Govinda to choose between him and Shah Rukh. Govinda says Salman is better in looks and doesn’t take a name when asked who is the better actor.

9:26 pm IST

Govinda, Salman dance together

Govinda and Salman are asked to identify songs as they dance together. They guess Kisi Disco Mein Jaayein, Ye Pagla Hai, Mae Se Mina Se and I Am A DIsco Dancer. Salman was particularly bad at guessing the songs.

9:24 pm IST

Salman asks contestants to sell each other

Surbhi is asked to sell Sreesanth pressure cooker, Dipika is asked to sell Surbhi bomb and Deepak is asked to sell Jasleen’s knife and Anup’s pumpkin.

9:21pm IST

Romil gets a top ki salaami

Salman asks the contestants the one guy who manipulates everyone in the show. Romil gets to put his face in a canon and gets puff of soot in his face.

9:18pm IST

Sreesanth and Shivahish fake-fight

Govinda and Salman pulled Sreesanth and Shivashish by make them repeat Govinda’s very tough dialogues.

9:15 pm IST

Govinda pitches his film

Govinda promotes his film Fryday with a surprising dialogue from the film. He also meet the contestants and tells them a few insults they could try the next time they get in a fight.

9:12 pm IST

Somi calls Surbhi dramebaaz

Somi tells Surbhi she is a drama queen and makes others her target to stay in limelight.

9:09 pm IST

Contestants target Surbhi in task

Sreesanth, Dipika and Shrishti splash mud on Surbhi’s cutout as they are unhappy with her attitude and mean spirit. Urvashi and Deepak splash the more positive sandalwood paste on her as they think she is straightforward.

9:06 pm IST

Govinda joins Salman on stage

Govinda and Salman count all the contestants who are left in the house now. They count 15 contestants.

9:05 pm IST

Govinda, Salman nominate Bollywood stars

Govinda and Salman Khan believe Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and Sanjay Dutt cannot be nominated. Bigg Boss kicks them out for discussing nominations.

9:00 pm IST

Govinda and Salman wake up in the house

Salman Khan and Govinda wake up to their song from their hit movie Partner. They are trying to figure out what to eat and who to nominate.