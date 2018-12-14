17 years of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham: 10 mistakes you never noticed in Shah Rukh, Amitabh film

As filmmaker Karan Johar celebrates 17 years of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham – yes, you have every reason to feel old – we look back at the Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kajol and Jaya Bachchan starrer and come up with certain new discoveries. The superhit K3G got most of it right but makers couldn’t avoid silly mistakes or rather continuity breaks that go unnoticed each time you watch the film.

As the film completes 17 years of its release today, we go back in time and spot some mistakes that the makers overlooked. But before that, here are some moments from the film that Karan curated for you to enjoy…

And now, for the silly mistakes…

1. Curious case of Kareena Kapoor’s mismatched sandals

Kareena Kapoor Khan leaves the house for prom night wearing mismatched pair of heels and calls it “fashion”, but soon after, she ends up in perfectly matched red stilettos when she reaches the club! But, how?

2. Poo maybe hot but she sometimes feels cold too

Poo can do anything, you see! In her first scene, she steps out of the house wearing this sexy strappy number, and immediately, out of nowhere, the jacket comes out. Weather change, can’t help!

3. The case of too many cars

Okay then! Hrithik Roshan arrives in Bebo’s college in a red convertible, Lamborghini Countache, making everyone drool. But in another scene, when he was seen with SRK, his ride changes to a silver Mercedes. Money or super power? Jaadooo... Jaadooo!!!

4. Aati Kya Khandala?

The film, as narrated in the flashback, was set in 1991 but at his birthday party, Amitabh Bachchan was seen dancing to the song Aati Kya Khandala, from Aamir Khan’s film Ghulam, which only released in 1998. Did the makers take exclusive rights of the song before its release?

5. The untouched Chandni Chowk

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol are strolling in a mela in Chandni Chowk but errr... when did we ever see valleys and mountains in old Delhi’s backdrop? KJo factor!!

6. When Hrithik got the address wrong

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan arrive in London and call Hrithik Roshan tell him about the surprise. Hrithik asks them to come to Bluewater Shopping Centre, which is actually in Kent.

7. Amitabh Bachchan’s tech savvy, too savvy

And a timeline error again! In the film, which is set in 1991, Amitabh Bachchan was seen talking to Hrithik using a Nokia 9000 Communicator cell phone whereas the phone was only launched in 1996. This is called being a little too advanced!

8. Keeping it minimal

You see, there are too many mistakes when it comes to Kareena Kapoor’s style. Here, you see those two bangles in her right hand and suddenly, in the club, they go missing. Again, how? Did Mr. India give his band to Bebo?

9. Parents will be parents

We know Mr. Raichand has got all the moolah to buy the most expensive gadgets but why would someone place a flat-screen behind the boss’ chair? Isn’t it only sensible to have it on the wall in front of you?

10. The 2 AM match

When the two head out one morning, they are listening to the commentary of a cricket match happening in Oval, England. The two discuss that the only the last over remains and soon India wins. This would mean that the match started at 2 am!

(The story has been edited from its original version written by Monika Rawal Kukreja)

First Published: Dec 14, 2018 14:09 IST