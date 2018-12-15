Bigg Boss 12: Viewers want Rohit Suchanti to be evicted from the house, Somi Khan is the second choice

It is time for evictions on Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar episode as Salman Khan is all set to show the door to one of the contestants. Three contestants are nominated this week – Karanvir Bohra, Rohit Suchanti and Somi Khan. After two members of the wolf’s pack – Jasleen Matharu and Megha Dhade were ousted from the house, all three nominated contestants are from the Happy Club this week. The readers of Hindustan Times were asked to participate in a poll and vote for the contestant they want to be evicted from the show.

According to the poll results, 48% of the viewers want Rohit to be evicted this week. About 39% viewers voted against Somi whereas only 12% viewers want Karanvir to be eliminated from the show.

A day before, Bigg Boss had introduced a task, asking the inmates to name one of the three nominated contestants they think is the least deserving to stay in the house. Most contestants voted against Rohit. He had however, called Karanvir the least deserving of all.

Earlier during the week, Bigg Boss had introduced a nominations task which required one contestant to make a sacrifice to save the other. The contestants were called one by one into a cave and were given a task by a Genie. The Genie had asked Somi to convince Rohit to nominate himself in order to save her. He had refused to do the favour which led Somi to the nominations.

On the other hand, Rohit was asked to convince his friend Deepak Thakur to destroy his family photo to save him. But the latter had refused to make the sacrifice. Rohit eventually got nominated along with Somi. Karanvir was the third contestant to get nominated as his friend-turned-foe Dipika Kakar refused to give away the jacket gifted by her husband to save him.

Will Rohit actually get evicted from the show or Somi will walk out of the Bigg Boss house?

First Published: Dec 15, 2018 15:47 IST