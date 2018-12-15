Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar highlights: Salman Khan to welcome Shah Rukh Khan in the house
Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan will be seen together on the stage of Bigg Boss 12 on Saturday’s episode. Check out all the highlights here:
After having a week full of ups and down Bigg Boss 12 contestants are hoping for Salman Khan to solve all their queries. Not only Salman Khan, they will also meet a few special guests on the show. Actors Swara Bhaskar and Sumeet Vyas will enter the house to meet the contestants on Saturday’s episode.
Swara and Sumeet had come to promote their upcoming web series It’s Not That Simple. They will play a few games with the contestants and reveal some secrets. However, the highlight of the episode will be a phone call from Bauaa Singh of Zero, Shah Rukh Khan.
Check out highlights from the episode:
Salman and Shah Rukh feature in a fun video
Salman and Shah Rukh pretend to take a trip to Lonavla on a motorbike. They share a corn on the cob, attend a wedding and more.
Salman postpones evictions
Salman fooled the contestants by saying that Somi has been evicted from the house. He later said that he was kidding and there will be no evictions tonight.
Bauaa Singh calls Salman Khan
Salman Khan made the contestants talk to Shah Rukh Khan as Bauaa Singh. They could not recognise his voice until Shah Rukh revealed himself.
Viewers ask the contestants some tricky questions
A caller asked Sreesanth why he entered the show when he keeps threatening to leave the show. Sreesanth says that he did say those things earlier, he doesn’t feel the same anymore and wants to win the show.
Salman says Karanvir was the worst performer
Salman asked why Karanvir thought Surbhi was the worst performer on the show. While Karanvir tried to explain his stance, Salman said that it was him who performed the worst.
Sreesanth gives his nominees
Sreesanth nominated Surbhi, Somi and Deepak Thakur. Sreesanth says Surbhi spoils the environment in the house.
Surbhi gives her nominations
Surbhi nominated Karanvir for not having the drive to win the show, Romil for saying bad things to her and Deepak.
.@BeingSalmanKhan is interrogating #SurbhiRana about the fall of 'Happy Club' in the #BiggBoss12 house. What will be her answer? #BB12 #WeekendKaVaar #ZeroOnBB12 pic.twitter.com/Yo2MGHIoLH— COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 15, 2018
Somi and Rohit give their nominations
Somi nominated Rohit, Dipika and Karanvir while Rohit nominated Romil, Somi and Karanvir.
Salman asks contestants their nominees for Appy Fizz task
Romil nominated Surbhi, Karanvir and Rohit. Karanvir nominated Romil, Rohit and Surbhi.
Salman pulls up Romil for sleeping in the house
Salman introduced himself on a lounging chair. He made fun of Romil for always sleeping and lying around in the house.
Surbhi, Romil fight after the game
Surbhi screams at Romil after the mud game for not behaving properly with her. She also fought with Deepak when he asked her why she did not give a valid reason for putting mud on his face.
Surbhi, Somi put mud on Rohit, Deepak’s faces
Somi said that the boys push them too much during tasks and put mud on Rohit’s face. Surbhi said she is accused of being too loud and abusive for a girl.
Swara Bhaskar and Sumeet Vyas enter the house
Swara and Sumeet introduce a new game inside the house. They ask the contestants if they have faced a gender bias inside the house.
Salman does a recap of the family visits
Salman shows clips from Sunday’s episode when the contestants’ families arrived to meet them. He said the visit caused a lot of changes in the house.