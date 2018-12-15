Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar highlights: Salman Khan to welcome Shah Rukh Khan in the house

After having a week full of ups and down Bigg Boss 12 contestants are hoping for Salman Khan to solve all their queries. Not only Salman Khan, they will also meet a few special guests on the show. Actors Swara Bhaskar and Sumeet Vyas will enter the house to meet the contestants on Saturday’s episode.

Swara and Sumeet had come to promote their upcoming web series It’s Not That Simple. They will play a few games with the contestants and reveal some secrets. However, the highlight of the episode will be a phone call from Bauaa Singh of Zero, Shah Rukh Khan.

Check out highlights from the episode:

9:55 PM IST Salman and Shah Rukh feature in a fun video Salman and Shah Rukh pretend to take a trip to Lonavla on a motorbike. They share a corn on the cob, attend a wedding and more.





9:45 PM IST Salman postpones evictions Salman fooled the contestants by saying that Somi has been evicted from the house. He later said that he was kidding and there will be no evictions tonight.





9:40 PM IST Bauaa Singh calls Salman Khan Salman Khan made the contestants talk to Shah Rukh Khan as Bauaa Singh. They could not recognise his voice until Shah Rukh revealed himself.





9:38 PM IST Viewers ask the contestants some tricky questions A caller asked Sreesanth why he entered the show when he keeps threatening to leave the show. Sreesanth says that he did say those things earlier, he doesn’t feel the same anymore and wants to win the show.





9:34 PM IST Salman says Karanvir was the worst performer Salman asked why Karanvir thought Surbhi was the worst performer on the show. While Karanvir tried to explain his stance, Salman said that it was him who performed the worst.





9:30 PM IST Sreesanth gives his nominees Sreesanth nominated Surbhi, Somi and Deepak Thakur. Sreesanth says Surbhi spoils the environment in the house.





9:29 PM IST Surbhi gives her nominations Surbhi nominated Karanvir for not having the drive to win the show, Romil for saying bad things to her and Deepak. .@BeingSalmanKhan is interrogating #SurbhiRana about the fall of 'Happy Club' in the #BiggBoss12 house. What will be her answer? #BB12 #WeekendKaVaar #ZeroOnBB12 pic.twitter.com/Yo2MGHIoLH — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 15, 2018





9:24 PM IST Somi and Rohit give their nominations Somi nominated Rohit, Dipika and Karanvir while Rohit nominated Romil, Somi and Karanvir.





9:20 PM IST Salman asks contestants their nominees for Appy Fizz task Romil nominated Surbhi, Karanvir and Rohit. Karanvir nominated Romil, Rohit and Surbhi.





9:15 PM IST Salman pulls up Romil for sleeping in the house Salman introduced himself on a lounging chair. He made fun of Romil for always sleeping and lying around in the house.





9:12 PM IST Surbhi, Romil fight after the game Surbhi screams at Romil after the mud game for not behaving properly with her. She also fought with Deepak when he asked her why she did not give a valid reason for putting mud on his face.





9:08 PM IST Surbhi, Somi put mud on Rohit, Deepak’s faces Somi said that the boys push them too much during tasks and put mud on Rohit’s face. Surbhi said she is accused of being too loud and abusive for a girl.





9:06 PM IST Swara Bhaskar and Sumeet Vyas enter the house Swara and Sumeet introduce a new game inside the house. They ask the contestants if they have faced a gender bias inside the house.



