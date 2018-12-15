HT Logo
Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar highlights: Salman Khan to welcome Shah Rukh Khan in the house

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan will be seen together on the stage of Bigg Boss 12 on Saturday’s episode. Check out all the highlights here:

By HT Correspondent | Dec 15, 2018 22:11 IST
After having a week full of ups and down Bigg Boss 12 contestants are hoping for Salman Khan to solve all their queries. Not only Salman Khan, they will also meet a few special guests on the show. Actors Swara Bhaskar and Sumeet Vyas will enter the house to meet the contestants on Saturday’s episode.

Swara and Sumeet had come to promote their upcoming web series It’s Not That Simple. They will play a few games with the contestants and reveal some secrets. However, the highlight of the episode will be a phone call from Bauaa Singh of Zero, Shah Rukh Khan.

Check out highlights from the episode:

9:55 PM IST

Salman and Shah Rukh feature in a fun video

Salman and Shah Rukh pretend to take a trip to Lonavla on a motorbike. They share a corn on the cob, attend a wedding and more.

9:45 PM IST

Salman postpones evictions

Salman fooled the contestants by saying that Somi has been evicted from the house. He later said that he was kidding and there will be no evictions tonight.

9:40 PM IST

Bauaa Singh calls Salman Khan

Salman Khan made the contestants talk to Shah Rukh Khan as Bauaa Singh. They could not recognise his voice until Shah Rukh revealed himself.

9:38 PM IST

Viewers ask the contestants some tricky questions

A caller asked Sreesanth why he entered the show when he keeps threatening to leave the show. Sreesanth says that he did say those things earlier, he doesn’t feel the same anymore and wants to win the show.

9:34 PM IST

Salman says Karanvir was the worst performer

Salman asked why Karanvir thought Surbhi was the worst performer on the show. While Karanvir tried to explain his stance, Salman said that it was him who performed the worst.

9:30 PM IST

Sreesanth gives his nominees

Sreesanth nominated Surbhi, Somi and Deepak Thakur. Sreesanth says Surbhi spoils the environment in the house.

9:29 PM IST

Surbhi gives her nominations

Surbhi nominated Karanvir for not having the drive to win the show, Romil for saying bad things to her and Deepak.

9:24 PM IST

Somi and Rohit give their nominations

Somi nominated Rohit, Dipika and Karanvir while Rohit nominated Romil, Somi and Karanvir.

9:20 PM IST

Salman asks contestants their nominees for Appy Fizz task

Romil nominated Surbhi, Karanvir and Rohit. Karanvir nominated Romil, Rohit and Surbhi.

9:15 PM IST

Salman pulls up Romil for sleeping in the house

Salman introduced himself on a lounging chair. He made fun of Romil for always sleeping and lying around in the house.

9:12 PM IST

Surbhi, Romil fight after the game

Surbhi screams at Romil after the mud game for not behaving properly with her. She also fought with Deepak when he asked her why she did not give a valid reason for putting mud on his face.

9:08 PM IST

Surbhi, Somi put mud on Rohit, Deepak’s faces

Somi said that the boys push them too much during tasks and put mud on Rohit’s face. Surbhi said she is accused of being too loud and abusive for a girl.

9:06 PM IST

Swara Bhaskar and Sumeet Vyas enter the house

Swara and Sumeet introduce a new game inside the house. They ask the contestants if they have faced a gender bias inside the house.

9:05 PM IST

Salman does a recap of the family visits

Salman shows clips from Sunday’s episode when the contestants’ families arrived to meet them. He said the visit caused a lot of changes in the house.