Iron pipe on track: Banaras Superfast halted in Prayagraj

The Varanasi–Mumbai Banaras Superfast Express made an unscheduled emergency halt after the loco pilot spotted an iron pipe lying on the railway track near Iradatganj in Prayagraj district on Tuesday night, railway officials said on Wednesday. For representation only (HT File Photo)

The incident occurred at around 8:43 pm between Iradatganj and Link Junction at kilometre number 1344/46. Noticing the hollow iron pipe on the track, the loco pilot applied the emergency brakes and stopped the train. Railway staff removed the obstruction, and the train resumed its journey after a halt of about six minutes.

During an inquiry on Wednesday morning, RPF officials learnt that a youth, believed to be mentally unstable, had been seen roaming near the railway track on Tuesday evening.

GRP and RPF teams are searching for the suspect.

North Central Railway chief public relations officer Dr Shivam Sharma said an iron pipe was found on the railway track and the matter was being investigated seriously. He said the suspected youth was being traced and that only the investigation would establish whether the pipe had been placed deliberately and, if so, with what motive.

BTech students held for pelting stones at train

The Railway Protection Force (RPF), Rambagh, has arrested four youths, including two BTech students, for allegedly pelting stones at a moving goods train in Prayagraj. The incident came to light after a video of the act went viral on social media. The accused will be produced before the Railway Court in Varanasi on Wednesday, officials said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on July 18 on the Rambagh–Jhunsi rail section near Alopibagh, where a group of youths allegedly hurled stones at a passing goods train. A passerby recorded the incident and uploaded the video on X the following day, tagging the divisional railway manager (DRM), seeking action.

Rambagh RPF inspector Daya Shankar Yadav said all four accused will be produced before the Railway Court in Varanasi on Wednesday for further legal proceedings.