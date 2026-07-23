Woman kills husband over failure to buy a saree

THANE: The Badlapur police have arrested a woman for allegedly killing her husband over his failure to buy her a new saree. The accused, Sunita Singh, struck her husband, Harinam Singh, on the head with a pressure cooker and strangled him to death on Sunday, but claimed before the police that he had died of a heart attack. She was arrested on Tuesday after the post mortem revealed multiple injury marks around Harinam’s head and neck, and their son, a witness to the crime, testified before the police, officers familiar with the matter told Hindustan Times. (Shutterstock)

According to the police, the couple was from Bihar and they had been living with their 7-year-old son in a rented house in Shirgaon for the past nine years.

“The couple used to fight regularly. On Sunday, when Harinam Singh returned from work at a garment factory, his wife asked why he had not bought her a saree. She had reportedly been demanding a new saree for several days,” an officer told HT on condition of anonymity.

According to the officer, their argument soon escalated into a scuffle, and Sunita struck Harinam on the head with a pressure cooker and subsequently strangled him. Their son, who was present in the room, ran upstairs to ask the landlord to intervene and save his father. But by the time they returned, Harinam was already dead, the officer said.

“Sunita told the landlord that her husband had suffered a heart attack during the argument. Based on her statement, we initially registered an accidental death report. The post-mortem report, however, revealed multiple injury marks around the victim’s head and neck, raising doubts about Sunita’s statement,” said Nitin Patil, senior inspector at Badlapur police station.

Alongside interrogating Sunita Singh, the police spoke to her son, who had witnessed the crime. She was arrested on Tuesday and produced before a local court on Wednesday, which remanded her in police custody till July 29.

“The young boy has been handed over to his maternal uncle,” Patil said. “We are probing if failure to buy a saree was the sole motive behind the murder or there were other underlying reasons.”