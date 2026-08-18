Man thanks IAS officer Tukaram Mundhe for crackdown on unhygienic shawarma stalls: ‘Real life Singham’
A man claimed that the sellers at local food stalls have improved their food quality after a crackdown by IAS officer Tukaram Mundhe.
An Instagram video praising Maharashtra FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe’s relentless drive against unhygienic food vendors has gone viral, capturing widespread public support. A content creator highlighted a noticeable improvement in the quality of local shawarma and cart cleanliness following strict administrative enforcement, calling the IAS officer a "real-life Singham." The post resonated strongly with social media users, many of whom voiced admiration for Mundhe’s zero-tolerance approach to food safety.
In the video, vlogger Rohit Patil says, “Tukaram Mundhe Sir, Salute to you.” He goes on to say that after the IAS officer’s crackdown on local shawarma stalls, the sellers have started keeping their carts clean and selling better quality food.
Also Read: If you succumb to pressure, you are just a manager, not a leader: Tukaram Mundhe
He recalled that earlier, eating the dish would leave a dark colour on his hand. However, after the crackdown, it stopped completely.
“There should be more such officers in Maharashtra. Tukaram Mundhe Sir, Salute to you. Big impact,” Patil wrote. In the video, he added a text insert that read, “Real life Singham”.
Patil further wrote, “Salute to Tukaram Mundhe sir,” while sharing his video on Instagram.
What did social media say?
An individual wrote, “We need more officers like TUKARAM MUNDHE.” Another posted, “Sir, please come to West Bengal.”
A third commented, “He’s the GOAT.” A fourth expressed, “Sir, proud to see honest officers like you.”
Who is Tukaram Mundhe?
IAS officer Tukaram Mundhe is known for his tough administrative style. His relentless drive against food and drug adulteration as Maharashtra’s FDA Commissioner has again brought him into the national spotlight.
Since taking on this new role, he has spearheaded an aggressive statewide food safety campaign. His initiatives involved surprise inspections targeting places that sold adulterated products and unhygienic food items, and that engaged in unsafe food practices.
In his latest crackdown, he issued show-cause notices to Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff for participation as brand endorsers in an advertisement for Vimal Elaichi, allegedly a tobacco product.
“The issue is about Food Safety and Standards Regulations implementation. One of the regulations is about advertisement and misleading claims,” the IAS officer said.
He added, “Advertisers found violating the provisions would be issued notices and asked to explain why action should not be initiated against them. Everybody across the chain is responsible. It applies to all… Nobody is going to be spared, whether rural or urban. Those who sell, those who possess, those who process, those who manufacture, it is applicable to all.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling.Read More