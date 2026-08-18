Man thanks IAS officer Tukaram Mundhe for crackdown on unhygienic shawarma stalls: ‘Real life Singham’

He recalled that earlier, eating the dish would leave a dark colour on his hand. However, after the crackdown, it stopped completely.

In the video, vlogger Rohit Patil says, “Tukaram Mundhe Sir, Salute to you.” He goes on to say that after the IAS officer’s crackdown on local shawarma stalls, the sellers have started keeping their carts clean and selling better quality food.

An Instagram video praising Maharashtra FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe’s relentless drive against unhygienic food vendors has gone viral, capturing widespread public support. A content creator highlighted a noticeable improvement in the quality of local shawarma and cart cleanliness following strict administrative enforcement, calling the IAS officer a "real-life Singham." The post resonated strongly with social media users, many of whom voiced admiration for Mundhe’s zero-tolerance approach to food safety.

Patil further wrote, “Salute to Tukaram Mundhe sir,” while sharing his video on I nstagram .

“There should be more such officers in Maharashtra. Tukaram Mundhe Sir, Salute to you. Big impact,” Patil wrote. In the video, he added a text insert that read, “Real life Singham”.

What did social media say? An individual wrote, “We need more officers like TUKARAM MUNDHE.” Another posted, “Sir, please come to West Bengal.”

A third commented, “He’s the GOAT.” A fourth expressed, “Sir, proud to see honest officers like you.”

Who is Tukaram Mundhe? IAS officer Tukaram Mundhe is known for his tough administrative style. His relentless drive against food and drug adulteration as Maharashtra’s FDA Commissioner has again brought him into the national spotlight.

Since taking on this new role, he has spearheaded an aggressive statewide food safety campaign. His initiatives involved surprise inspections targeting places that sold adulterated products and unhygienic food items, and that engaged in unsafe food practices.

In his latest crackdown, he issued show-cause notices to Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff for participation as brand endorsers in an advertisement for Vimal Elaichi, allegedly a tobacco product.

“The issue is about Food Safety and Standards Regulations implementation. One of the regulations is about advertisement and misleading claims,” the IAS officer said.

He added, “Advertisers found violating the provisions would be issued notices and asked to explain why action should not be initiated against them. Everybody across the chain is responsible. It applies to all… Nobody is going to be spared, whether rural or urban. Those who sell, those who possess, those who process, those who manufacture, it is applicable to all.”