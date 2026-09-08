Woman shares hidden costs of shifting into a flat: 'Kharche khatam hone ka naam nahi lete'
A woman's candid take on the cost of living in a rented flat in the National Capital Region has now struck a chord online.
NCR's rising cost of living has made renting a home an increasingly expensive proposition, with tenants often having to account for several costs beyond the monthly rent. From security deposits and brokerage to electricity, groceries and domestic help, the expenses can quickly add up. A woman's candid take on the costs of living in a rented flat in the National Capital Region has now struck a chord online.
In an Instagram video, NCR-based Swati Singh said that she had initially assumed that paying the rent and security deposit would cover most of the expenses. However, after moving in, she realised that the costs of running a flat start but don't seem to end.
Sharing her experience, Singh said, "Bhai, flat mein shift hone ke kuch din pehle tak mujhe ye lagta tha ki flat ka rent de do, security amount de do aur bas, khatam. Aur koi kharcha toh hota hi nahi hai."
"Lekin jab main flat mein shift hui, tab mujhe realise hua hai ki asli kharche hote kya hain. Kharche shuru toh hote hain, lekin khatam hone ka naam nahi lete," Singh added.
Listing the recurring expenses, she said that tenants have to pay the rent and electricity and gas bills, while also spending on groceries and a maid. "Khud ka kharcha toh ho hi nahi paa raha hai. Flat ke kharche mein hi saara ka saara bharte jaa rahi hoon," she said.
Social media reactions
The video prompted several users to share similar experiences in the comments. One user wrote, "Truth monthly 25k sirf flat me ja rhe."
Another said, "I paid 45k only for rent brokerage security."
"Mei bhi yehi sochta tha," a third user commented.
Others pointed out additional expenses that tenants may encounter while moving into a rented home. "Brokrage, police verification, welcome charges, club house charges," one user wrote.
Another summed up the financial pressure, saying, "Salary aate hi rent, grocery aur maid le jaate hain end mein khud ke liye bas UPI balance bachta hai. Ye toh salary nahi survival challenge ho gaya."
- ABOUT THE AUTHORBhavya Sukheja
Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat.Read More