Woman shares hidden costs of shifting into a flat: 'Kharche khatam hone ka naam nahi lete'

NCR's rising cost of living has made renting a home an increasingly expensive proposition, with tenants often having to account for several costs beyond the monthly rent. From security deposits and brokerage to electricity, groceries and domestic help, the expenses can quickly add up. A woman's candid take on the costs of living in a rented flat in the National Capital Region has now struck a chord online. A woman's candid take on the cost of living in a rented flat in NCR. (Representational image)

In an Instagram video, NCR-based Swati Singh said that she had initially assumed that paying the rent and security deposit would cover most of the expenses. However, after moving in, she realised that the costs of running a flat start but don't seem to end.

Sharing her experience, Singh said, "Bhai, flat mein shift hone ke kuch din pehle tak mujhe ye lagta tha ki flat ka rent de do, security amount de do aur bas, khatam. Aur koi kharcha toh hota hi nahi hai."

"Lekin jab main flat mein shift hui, tab mujhe realise hua hai ki asli kharche hote kya hain. Kharche shuru toh hote hain, lekin khatam hone ka naam nahi lete," Singh added.

Listing the recurring expenses, she said that tenants have to pay the rent and electricity and gas bills, while also spending on groceries and a maid. "Khud ka kharcha toh ho hi nahi paa raha hai. Flat ke kharche mein hi saara ka saara bharte jaa rahi hoon," she said.