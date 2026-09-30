World Heart Day: Gurugram doctors caution young people over heart risks
The Heart Centre has performed more than 692 angioplasties, 679 angiographies and 4,500 echocardiograms since January 2026, officials said
Doctors at Gurugram Civil Hospital’s Heart Centre in Sector 10 A, on Tuesday cautioned residents about the growing risk of cardiovascular diseases among young people and the elderly, citing sedentary lifestyles, stress, tobacco use and unhealthy eating habits as key risk factors during a World Heart Day programme.
The programme, organised at the hospital, focused on preventive measures and early screening for heart-related conditions. This year’s World Heart Day theme is “Don’t Miss a Beat”. The Heart Centre, which operates under a public-private partnership between the Haryana government and a private institution, has carried out more than 692 angioplasties, 679 angiographies and 4,500 echocardiograms since January 2026, officials said.
Gurugram Civil surgeon Dr Lokveer said heart attacks were being reported among younger people as well as the elderly and urged residents to make regular physical activity part of their routine. “Ensure adequate sleep and avoid stress, anxiety and depression. Do at least 30 minutes of physical exercise 5-6 days a week. Control diabetes and hypertension, which are major risk factors for coronary heart disease,” he said.
Cardiologist Dr Anil Kumar Yadav said diabetes and hypertension significantly increase cardiovascular disease risk. “In diabetic patients, heart attack may occur without chest pain, known as silent ischemia. Therefore, patients with diabetes and hypertension must get their cardiac check-up done once a year and adopt a healthy lifestyle,” he said.
Deputy civil surgeon Dr Priya Sharma said screening for blood pressure, blood sugar and three common cancers is available free at government health facilities. She urged residents above 30 to undergo annual screening for non-communicable diseases.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSampurna Panigrahi
Sampurna Panigrahi is a Correspondent at the Gurugram Bureau of Hindustan Times, where she covers crime, health, civic issues, traffic, and pollution. With over three years of experience in the field, Sampurna's journalism is driven by passion. She joined the Gurugram team in March 2026 and has since reported extensively on the city's sanitation challenges, crumbling infrastructure, public health systems and rapid urban transformation. Sampurna has a knack for numbers; she loves chasing data-driven stories and uncovering trends. Her reporting is rooted in rigorous groundwork, supported by data and official records. She enjoys digging through datasets, identifying trends and translating complex civic and policy issues into stories that are accessible and meaningful for readers. She likes to travel to different parts of the city and is a team player. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sampurna worked at ThePrint for over two years, where she reported on economy, finance, industry, and governance policies. The experience continues to shape her analytical approach to reporting. For Sampurna, journalism is about listening before writing. Every face, every voice has a story waiting to be heard, and she believes patience and empathy are often a reporter's most valuable tools. When not working, Sampurna loves reading books, practising classical dance, painting, and spending time with her plants.Read More
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