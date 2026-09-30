Four Haryana food officials booked over misappropriation of 153 tonnes wheat
The alleged diversion involved 71,735 kg of wheat in July, 57,969 kg in August and 23,400 kg in November 2023, officials said
Four officials of the Haryana food and civil supplies department were booked for allegedly misappropriating 153,000 kilograms of wheat by showing it as supplied through the public distribution system while allegedly selling the stock in the open market, police said.
The officials, who were posted in Gurugram in 2023, include a district food and supply controller (DFSC), assistant food and supplies officer (AFSO), inspector and sub-inspector.
Chief minister’s flying squad officials said they raided the Gurugram DFSC office on February 17 following complaints from two ration depot holders about stock mismatches. Scrutiny of seized records showed 71,735 kg wheat was shown transferred through point of sales (POS) machines in July, 57,969 kg in August and 23,400 kg in November 2023, officials said.
Majority of misappropriated stock was shown allocated to depot holders using machines which were actually lying idle, they said. A senior CMFS official said the stock was sold in the open market and proceeds collected through depot holders. Officials also allegedly entered incorrect POS data to show excess stocks than actually allocated to the depot holders, he said.
An FIR was registered at Shivaji Nagar police station on Monday under sections 409 (criminal breach of trust by a public servant), 420 (cheating), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 384 (extortion) of the Indian Penal Code, officials said.
Officials said further investigation would examine depot holders and private stockists. Police will examine stock-transfer records from January 1, 2022, to March 31, 2026.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebashish Karmakar
Debashish Karmakar is a principal correspondent with the Hindustan Times, Gurugram bureau. He has a vast journalistic experience of almost 14 years of covering crime, court, power, transport, administration, weather and other beats while working across various organisations. He has been covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh, Palwal and other districts of southern Haryana for more than four and a half years. He has produced several breaking and exclusive stories while reporting from the ground where he maintains a strong presence on a daily basis. He writes news articles which are hard-hitting and accurate. With his strong bureaucratic sources, he frequently writes stories to expose the failure of the system forcing authorities to take necessary course-corrective steps. Besides crime, important convictions and court orders, he also writes on human-angle stories, on power issues and challenges faced by the residents on a daily basis in Gurugram and neighbouring areas. In the past, he worked for media houses like The Times of India, where he extensively reported on important government matters and daily proceedings at the Patna High Court. He has also worked in the electronic media and had done ground coverage on the Kedarnath deluge that wrecked Uttarakhand in 2013.Read More
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