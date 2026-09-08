Delhi building collapse LIVE updates: 7 dead, NSUI chief alleges higher toll; students vacate nearby accomodations

The owner of the PG, 81-year-old Hariram Gupta, was held by police from Rajasthan's Bhiwadi on Monday, and later sent to 14-day judicial custody by a Patiala court.

Along with Hariam, his wife Urmila Gupta, aged 75 years and son Mahesh Gupta, aged 52 years were also apprehended and arrested in the case.

Furthermore, the Delhi High Court took up an urgent PIL filed in relation to the building collapse and sought accountability from government officials.

The HC's demand also comes after the Municipal Corporation of Delhi suspended five officials from the South Zone, which includes deputy commissioner Rakesh Gupta, in relation to the building collapse.

Students vacate Satya Niketan as MCD closes down on unsafe buildings

Following the building collapse, many students were seen walking through the narrow lanes, dragging their suitcases along, as they moved out of their accommodations in fear.

The MCD also began issuing demolition notices to dangerous buildings around the site.

A senior MCD official said a building adjacent to the collapsed structure was “barely standing”, while three others were being examined.

“We found that building number 13 is barely standing. It had been evacuated yesterday. The demolition drive will be carried out once the rescue operation is over,” the official told HT.