Delhi building collapse LIVE updates: 7 dead, NSUI chief alleges higher toll; students vacate nearby accomodations
Delhi building collapse LIVE updates: The owner of the PG, 81-year-old Hariram Gupta, was held by police from Rajasthan's Bhiwadi on Monday, and later sent to 14-day judicial custody by a Patiala court.
- 10 Mins agoAAP slams 'slow rescue' at Satya Niketan site
- 43 Mins agoPG owner, wife sent to judicial custody; son sent to 2-day police remand
- 1 Hr 27 Mins agoStudents move out, demolition notices to 'dangerous' buildings in Satya Niketan
- 1 Hr 29 Mins agoRahul Gandhi slams BJP's ‘shameful patterns, says building collapse ’not an isolated incident'
- 1 Hr 31 Mins agoNSUI president alleges death toll higher than 7
Delhi building collapse LIVE updates: The collapse of a building, which was a paying guest accommodation for college students, has sent shockwaves across the capital. At least seven people have been killed and several injured due to the building collapse in Satya Niketan. Police officials stated in a statement on Monday night that the rescue operations have ended with a total of 12 people rescued....Read More
The owner of the PG, 81-year-old Hariram Gupta, was held by police from Rajasthan's Bhiwadi on Monday, and later sent to 14-day judicial custody by a Patiala court.
Along with Hariam, his wife Urmila Gupta, aged 75 years and son Mahesh Gupta, aged 52 years were also apprehended and arrested in the case.
Furthermore, the Delhi High Court took up an urgent PIL filed in relation to the building collapse and sought accountability from government officials.
The HC's demand also comes after the Municipal Corporation of Delhi suspended five officials from the South Zone, which includes deputy commissioner Rakesh Gupta, in relation to the building collapse.
Students vacate Satya Niketan as MCD closes down on unsafe buildings
Following the building collapse, many students were seen walking through the narrow lanes, dragging their suitcases along, as they moved out of their accommodations in fear.
The MCD also began issuing demolition notices to dangerous buildings around the site.
A senior MCD official said a building adjacent to the collapsed structure was “barely standing”, while three others were being examined.
“We found that building number 13 is barely standing. It had been evacuated yesterday. The demolition drive will be carried out once the rescue operation is over,” the official told HT.
Delhi building collapse LIVE updates: AAP slams 'slow rescue' at Satya Niketan site
Delhi building collapse LIVE updates: Aam Aadmi Party Delhi President Saurabh Bhardwaj slammed the authorities for the "slow" pace of rescue operations at the Satya Niketan building collapse site, alleging that students were being deployed to lift bricks and stones while municipal labourers were nowhere to be found.
“Work was proceeding very slowly; I was present at the site. Students were being deployed to lift bricks and stones. Where did the MCD labourers go? Has the MCD department ceased to exist? This entire display of negligence is happening solely to delay news regarding the children trapped underneath. There is no empathy within the government,” Bhardwaj told ANI.
The AAP leader also criticised the visit of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta to the site.
“The Chief Minister's frequent visits with a massive entourage disrupt the work being done there. She should not view the site merely as an opportunity to shoot reels. Ashish Sood, the Minister for the Urban Development Department, which oversees the MCD, has not been seen since yesterday. He was certainly informed about the situation,” he alleged.
Delhi building collapse LIVE updates: PG owner, wife sent to judicial custody; son sent to 2-day police remand
Delhi building collapse LIVE updates: Delhi's Patiala court on Monday sent a married couple arrested in connection with the Satya Niketan building collapse, which claimed seven lives, to 14 days of judicial custody, while their son was remanded to two days' police custody.
Hariram Gupta, 81, and his wife, Urmila Gupta, 75, were sent to 14 days of judicial custody, while their 52-year-old son Mahesh Gupta was remanded to two days' police custody after they were produced at the judge's house.
According to police, Gupta had the building's electricity connection in his name, while his son handled its day-to-day management.
The property was registered in the name of Urmila Gupta, documents revealed.
The family is being probed for its role in running the PG accommodation and the renovation being carried out in the basement – a likely cause of the building's collapse.
Delhi building collapse LIVE updates: Students move out, demolition notices to 'dangerous' buildings in Satya Niketan
Delhi building collapse LIVE updates: An uneasiness lay over the area in Satya Niketan on Monday where a building collapsed a day earlier. The incident has caused fear among residents and locals about the structural integrity of other buildings in the area.
Many students could be seen walking through the narrow lanes, dragging their suitcases along, as they moved out of their accommodations in fear.
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) also began issuing demolition notices to dangerous buildings around the site.
A senior MCD official said a building adjacent to the collapsed structure was “barely standing”, while three others were being examined. “We found that building number 13 is barely standing. It had been evacuated yesterday. The demolition drive will be carried out once the rescue operation is over,” the official said.
Delhi building collapse LIVE updates: Rahul Gandhi slams BJP's ‘shameful patterns, says building collapse ’not an isolated incident'
Delhi building collapse LIVE updates: Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi launched a sharp attack on the BJP government over the building collapse in Satya Niketan.
Taking to X, the Congress MP alleged authorities act only after tragedies occur instead of taking preventive measures.
Citing recent incidents in Saidulajab and Hauz Rani, Gandhi also accused the government of failing to ensure accountability.
"Every time, the BJP government follows the same shameful pattern—no prevention before accidents, just grandstanding after them, pinning blame on a few low-level officers, while the real culprits remain unaccountable," Gandhi wrote.
"The collapse of the building packed with students at Satya Niketan is no isolated tragedy. In the last 4 months, 6 people died in a similar disaster in Saidulajab, and a fire in Hauz Rani claimed 22 lives. Every time, lives, dreams, and aspirations get buried under rubble—and every time, any real action is nowhere to be found," he added further.
Gandhi also alleged that those demanding accountability are targeted with "insulting labels" and accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of attempting to "shame, defame, and silence" those who raise questions.
Delhi building collapse LIVE updates: NSUI president alleges death toll higher than 7
Delhi building collapse LIVE: National Students' Union of India (NSUI) president Vinod Jakhar has alleged that the deaht toll from the Satya Niketan building collapse was much hgiher than reported.
“When we visited the university hospital, there were 11 bodies there. How can the government claim that only seven deaths occurred? It is a lie; the government is concealing the truth,” Jakhar said, as per news agency ANI.
The NSUI chief also demanded an investigation into the incident and accountability for those responsible, while questioning the availability of hostel facilities for students at Delhi University.
“Who is behind this? Action must be taken against those responsible. Why hasn't Delhi University built a single hostel in the last ten years? Who promotes these PGs? Who is shielding them? Accountability must be fixed,” he added.