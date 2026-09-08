EZ vs SZ LIVE Score, Day 3, Duleep Trophy 2026 Final: Mohammed Shami begins bid for early wickets; Agarkar in attendance
EZ vs SZ LIVE Score, Day 3, Duleep Trophy 2026 Final: Mohammed Shami and Mukesh Kumar aim to strike early on the third day of the summit clash.
- 2 Mins agoEZ vs SZ LIVE Score, Day 3, Duleep Trophy 2026 Final
- 36 Mins agoWhat South Zone needs to do?
- 52 Mins agoIshan Kishan shatters records
- 1 Hr 7 Mins agoHello and welcome!
EZ vs SZ LIVE Score, Day 3, Duleep Trophy 2026 Final: East Zone enters Day 3 of the Duleep Trophy final with a huge first-innings total behind them. After two days of batting dominance, the focus now shifts to whether East Zone can make early inroads with the ball against South Zone. Ishan Kishan’s monumental 270 was the defining performance of the opening two days. The captain’s innings, supported by Kumar Kushagra’s century, helped East Zone post 708 in their first innings. South Zone’s response will now be crucial, with their batters facing the challenge of negotiating a strong East Zone attack, comprising Mohammed Shami and Mukesh Kumar. ...Read More
For the South Zone, the priority will be to avoid losing early wickets and build a partnership that can absorb the pressure. Tilak Varma’s leadership and batting experience will be important as his side looks to stay competitive in the final.
EZ vs SZ LIVE Score, Day 3, Duleep Trophy 2026 Final: Play begins!
EZ vs SZ LIVE Score, Day 3, Duleep Trophy 2026 Final: The third day of the Duleep Trophy final is underway. Mohammed Shami bowled the opening over of the day. Ricky Bhui negotiates it safely. However, South Zone are yet to get off the mark.
EZ vs SZ LIVE Score, Day 3, Duleep Trophy 2026 Final: What South Zone needs to do?
EZ vs SZ LIVE Score, Day 3, Duleep Trophy 2026 Final: The easy way for South Zone to win the tournament is to keep batting and batting. If they surpass the 708-run mark, they will win the title on the basis of the first innings lead. Fair to say, a result looks unlikely here taking the conditions into account and it will all boil down to the first innings lead.
EZ vs SZ LIVE Score, Day 3, Duleep Trophy 2026 Final: Ishan Kishan shatters records
EZ vs SZ LIVE Score, Day 3, Duleep Trophy 2026 Final: The East zone captain led from the front, playing a knock of 270 to power his team to a mammoth score of 708. The left-handed batter battled cramps, and was retired hurt at one point. However, he returned later on in the final session and eventually lost his wicket for 270.
EZ vs SZ LIVE Score, Day 3, Duleep Trophy 2026 Final: Hello and welcome!
EZ vs SZ LIVE Score, Day 3, Duleep Trophy 2026 Final: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the third day of the Duleep Trophy final. The third day is known as moving day and finally East Zone bowlers will have a bowl in the middle. 708 runs on the board. Expect Mohammed Shami and Mukesh Kumar to crank it up.