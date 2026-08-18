Preliminary investigations suggested that the driver of the labourers' vehicle, while trying to save cattle sitting on the highway, lost control of the wheels. As a result, the vehicle went in the wrong direction and collided with a dumper truck coming from the opposite direction, Gohad Chauraha police station in-charge Ramnaresh Yadav said.
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Home/India News/8 Labourers Killed In MP As Their Pick-up Loses Control While Trying To Save Cattle, Collides With Truck