MP results 2023 LIVE: Ater, Bhind, Lahar, Mehgaon, Gohad (SC), Sewda, Bhander (SC), Datia
Live

MP results 2023 LIVE: Ater, Bhind, Lahar, Mehgaon, Gohad (SC), Sewda, Bhander (SC), Datia

Dec 03, 2023 06:46 AM IST
Madhya Pradesh Election Results Live vote counting updates for the Ater, Bhind, Lahar, Mehgaon, Gohad (SC), Sewda, Bhander (SC), Datia assembly constituencies.

Madhya Pradesh saw its highest voter turnout with 76.22% of the electorate turning out to vote on Friday, 17 November 2023. The Bhind Lok Sabha Constituency consists of Ater, Bhind, Lahar, Mehgaon, Gohad (SC), Sewda, Bhander (SC), Datia assembly constituencies.

Voters queue up to cast their votes for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections.
Voters queue up to cast their votes for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections.

Counting is underway for Bhind area constituencies:

ConstituencyLeading CandidateParty
AterCounting to begin
BhindCounting to begin
LaharCounting to begin
MehgaonCounting to begin
Gohad (SC)Counting to begin
SewdaCounting to begin
Bhander (SC)Counting to begin
DatiaCounting to begin

In 2018, Kamal Nath from the Congress became the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, but his government faced challenges within the next year and a half. Shivraj, who had ruled the state for 13 years before, returned to power. Unlike Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, Madhya Pradesh doesn't have regional parties; instead, Congress and BJP are the main competitors for political control.

To predict the outcome of the election, survey companies ran exit polls for their affiliated news networks. The BJP is predicted to win more over 150 seats, according to the third exit poll.

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan in a statement said, ” Because of the hard work of our workers and people’s love and blessings, also because of schemes of Central govt, like Garib Kalyan Yojana, PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, PM Awaz Yojana and MP govt’s schemes like Ladli Behna Yojana, Ladli Laxmi Yojana, BJP has made a special place in the hearts of women…BJP will comeback with huge majority again”

Winning candidates from 2018 elections in Bhind area constituencies

Constituency2018 Sitting MLAParty
AterArvind Singh BhadoriaBJP
BhindSanjeev Singh (SANJU)BSP
LaharDr. Govind SinghINC
MehgaonO.P.S. BhadoriaINC
Gohad (SC)Ranvir JatavINC
SewdaGhanshyam SinghINC
Bhander (SC)Raksha Santram SaroniyaINC
DatiaDr.Narottam MishraBJP

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election: Full Coverage link

https://www.hindustantimes.com/elections/madhya-pradesh-assembly-election

Follow all the updates here:

  • Dec 02, 2023 05:55 PM IST

    Madhya Pradesh Poll Results: Counting will begin at 8 am

