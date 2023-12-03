MP results 2023 LIVE: Ater, Bhind, Lahar, Mehgaon, Gohad (SC), Sewda, Bhander (SC), Datia
Madhya Pradesh Election Results Live vote counting updates for the Ater, Bhind, Lahar, Mehgaon, Gohad (SC), Sewda, Bhander (SC), Datia assembly constituencies.
Madhya Pradesh saw its highest voter turnout with 76.22% of the electorate turning out to vote on Friday, 17 November 2023. The Bhind Lok Sabha Constituency consists of Ater, Bhind, Lahar, Mehgaon, Gohad (SC), Sewda, Bhander (SC), Datia assembly constituencies.
Counting is underway for Bhind area constituencies:
|Constituency
|Leading Candidate
|Party
|Ater
|Counting to begin
|Bhind
|Counting to begin
|Lahar
|Counting to begin
|Mehgaon
|Counting to begin
|Gohad (SC)
|Counting to begin
|Sewda
|Counting to begin
|Bhander (SC)
|Counting to begin
|Datia
|Counting to begin
In 2018, Kamal Nath from the Congress became the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, but his government faced challenges within the next year and a half. Shivraj, who had ruled the state for 13 years before, returned to power. Unlike Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, Madhya Pradesh doesn't have regional parties; instead, Congress and BJP are the main competitors for political control.
To predict the outcome of the election, survey companies ran exit polls for their affiliated news networks. The BJP is predicted to win more over 150 seats, according to the third exit poll.
CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan in a statement said, ” Because of the hard work of our workers and people’s love and blessings, also because of schemes of Central govt, like Garib Kalyan Yojana, PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, PM Awaz Yojana and MP govt’s schemes like Ladli Behna Yojana, Ladli Laxmi Yojana, BJP has made a special place in the hearts of women…BJP will comeback with huge majority again”
Winning candidates from 2018 elections in Bhind area constituencies
|Constituency
|2018 Sitting MLA
|Party
|Ater
|Arvind Singh Bhadoria
|BJP
|Bhind
|Sanjeev Singh (SANJU)
|BSP
|Lahar
|Dr. Govind Singh
|INC
|Mehgaon
|O.P.S. Bhadoria
|INC
|Gohad (SC)
|Ranvir Jatav
|INC
|Sewda
|Ghanshyam Singh
|INC
|Bhander (SC)
|Raksha Santram Saroniya
|INC
|Datia
|Dr.Narottam Mishra
|BJP
Follow all the updates here:
- Dec 02, 2023 05:55 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh Poll Results: Counting will begin at 8 am