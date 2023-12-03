Assembly Election Results 2023 LIVE Updates: Stage set for counting in Rajasthan, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, MP

Assembly Election Results 2023 LIVE Updates: Counting of votes is set to take place for assembly elections in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana. The elections are a crucial prelude to the Lok Sabha polls next year. While Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana voted in a single phase, the elections in Chhattisgarh were held in two phases. The counting of votes in all four states will begin at 8 am today with postal ballots being counted first after which the votes from the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will be counted. Assembly Election Results 2023 LIVE Updates: Counting of votes are taking place in 4 states.

What you need to know about Rajasthan elections

Elections for 199 of the total 200 seats of the Rajasthan Assembly were held on November 25. Congress is hoping to make a comeback in a state which has not repeated a government in the past three decades as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) aims to unseat the Ashok Gehlot-led government. Exit polls showed a close fight in the state between the two parties.

A look at what exit polls have predicted

What you need to know about Chhattisgarh elections

The elections in Chhattisgarh were held on November 7 for 20 seats and on November 17 for the remaining 90. The Congress won in the 2018 polls securing68 of the 90 seats as the BJP was reduced to just 15 seats. As BJP aims to win in the state, the chief minister Bhupesh Baghel has faced corruption charges involving the Mahadev Book App during the election campaign.

What you need to know about Madhya Pradesh elections

Exit polls have kept the ruling BJP ahead of Congress in the state as many bigwigs like chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, former Union Minister Narendra Singh Toma, Prahlad Singh Patel, Faggan Singh Kulaste and former chief minister and Congress veteran Kamal Nath are in the fray.

In 2018, Congress emerged as the single largest party but the government collapsed in March 2020.

What you need to know about Telangana elections

Voting for 119 seats in Telangana was held on November 30. Exit polls suggested that the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) with Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao at the helm is likely to get only 34–44 seats while the Congress is predicted to win 63–73 seats.