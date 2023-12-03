'INDIA can't win if situation remains same': Omar Abdullah on poll results

National Conference vice president and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday expressed his concern about the future of Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) saying that if the situation continues to be like this in future, the opposition alliance will not be able to win the 2024 Lok Sabha election. Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) Vice-President Omar Abdullah.(ANI)

"I cannot say anything. The situation of the INDIA Alliance in the state elections, if the same continues in the future, then we will not be able to save ourselves..." he said to the reporters.

Abdullah said that the Congress' claims in the state elections proved otherwise since the party was able to win only in Telangana. He also claimed that the Congress should have given some seats to its INDIA bloc partner, Samajwadi Party to contest.

"The Congress could not understand the ground situation in Madhya Pradesh. What would have they lost if they had given 5-7 seats to Akhilesh Yadav... They have lost anyway. It is possible that if Akhilesh Yadav was given a few seats, we could save ourselves a little in MP. Now the results are out..."

Omar Abdullah on BJP's victory:

The NC leader congratulated the BJP saying that this is not what the opposition leaders were expecting. "We have to congratulate the BJP now because we were not expecting this. We were hearing that the Congress would easily win Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. They said that in Rajasthan too they will lead at the end. But after the results, all the claims proved to be baseless."

On the future of the INDIA bloc, the NC vice president said, "On December 6, the Congress chief has invited some INDIA alliance leaders for lunch. They recalled the INDIA alliance after three months. Let's see."

When asked whether his party Jammu and Kashmir National Conference will be contesting the assembly elections in future with the INDIA bloc, Abdullah said, "The NC will be standing on its own."

At least 26 parties have come together as part of the INDIA bloc to take on the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections and have so far held three rounds of deliberations in Patna, Bengaluru, and Mumbai.

The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) is set to form government in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. However, the grand old party has only been able to wrest power in Telangana.