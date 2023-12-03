Chhattisgarh Election Results 2023 LIVE Updates: Vote counting to begin at 8 am
Chhattisgarh Election Results 2023 LIVE Updates: The state voted on November 7 and 17, recording a voter turnout of 76.31%.
Chhattisgarh Election Results 2023 LIVE Updates: The day political parties in the state were waiting for, is finally here, as votes will be counted for the recently-held Chhattisgarh assembly election, with the counting scheduled to begin at 8 am.
Chhattisgarh voted on November 7 and 17, recording a turnout of 76.31% across the two phases.
In December 2018, the state elected its first non-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government; the Congress stormed to power with 68 seats in the 90-member assembly, while the saffron party, which was in power here under Raman Singh's leadership since the first assembly election, in 2003, was reduced to just 15 seats.
Bhupesh Baghel became the state's first Congress chief minister and is looking to lead the party to another five years in power. Exit polls have projected that the grand old party indeed get another five years, though with a reduced tally as compared to the previous 2018 polls. The results, however, may or may not be line with the projections made by exit polls.
Chhattisgarh was carved out of its neighbour, Madhya Pradesh, in November 2000. This year, the latter voted on November 17, and there, too, the contest is between the two national outfits, though with roles reversed. The counting in Madhya Pradesh is scheduled for Sunday as well, for all 230 constituencies.
Follow all the updates here:
- Dec 03, 2023 04:58 AM IST
Chhattisgarh Election Results 2023 LIVE Updates: What exit polls say?
Exit polls suggest that in a closely contested election, the Congress party is poised to have a slight advantage over the BJP in Chhattisgarh. In 2018, the party secured a landslide victory by winning 68 out of the 90 seats in the state's assembly.Dec 03, 2023 04:38 AM IST
Chhattisgarh Election Results 2023 LIVE Updates: Key candidates to watch for
A total of 1,181 contenders are in the competition, including chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, his deputy TS Singh Deo, former CM and BJP leader Raman Singh. The Patan seat, currently held by Baghel, is experiencing a three-way battle, with the BJP fielding the chief minister's distant nephew and Lok Sabha MP Vijay Baghel. Additionally, Amit Jogi, the state president of Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) and son of the late former CM Ajit Jogi, is also vying for victory in Patan.Dec 03, 2023 04:18 AM IST
Chhattisgarh Election Results 2023 LIVE Updates: All set for counting
The Election Commission of India has deployed 90 returning officers, 416 assistant returning officers, 4596 enumerators, and 1699 micro-observers for the Chhattisgarh assembly election counting. Additionally, 90 counting observers will oversee the process in alignment with the 90 assembly constituencies. Each counting hall, equipped with 14 tables, will designate specific areas for different personnel, ensuring a smooth and secure procedure. Candidates, counting agents, and electoral agents are urged to bring their identity cards by 7:00am, with mobile phones restricted to designated areas within the counting complex.Dec 03, 2023 12:40 AM IST
Chhattisgarh Election Results 2023 LIVE Updates: Verdict on fate of 958 candidates today
The counting will begin at 8 am for the Chhattisgarh assembly election, the polling for which took place on November 7 and 17, with a turnout of 76.31% across the two phases. The verdict on fate of as many as 958 candidates will be revealed today; the state’s 90 assembly segments are spread across 33 districts.
The candidates include 827 men, 130 women, and a transgender individual.
-