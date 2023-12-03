Chhattisgarh Assembly Election Result 2023: Full list of winners constituency wise

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election Results 2023: Vote counting for the recently concluded 2023 Chhattisgarh assembly elections began on Sunday and the early trends show the Congress leading in 44 constituencies, while the BJP is leading in 41. The Chhattisgarh assembly election results will decide the fate of 958 candidates, comprising 827 men, 130 women, and a transgender individual (Representative Image)

Elections were conducted across 90 assembly constituencies in two phases on November 7 and 17 across 33 districts and garnered attention due to intriguing predictions from exit polls.

As many as 1,181 candidates are in the fray, including chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, deputy chief minister TS Singh Deo (both from Congress) and former CM Raman Singh of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Several agencies predicted a closely contested battle, with Congress holding a slight edge. India Today-Axis My India suggested 40-50 seats for Congress and 36-46 seats for the BJP. C-voter also leaned towards Congress with 41-53 seats against BJP's 36-48 seats.

However, News 24-Today’s Chanakya projected a more decisive outcome, estimating Congress to secure 57 seats, comfortably surpassing the BJP's 33 seats

Winners/leading list of candidates constituency wise

The list will be constantly updated. Please stay tuned.