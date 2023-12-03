close_game
close_game
News / India News / Chhattisgarh Assembly Election Result 2023: Full list of winners constituency wise

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election Result 2023: Full list of winners constituency wise

ByHT News Desk
Dec 03, 2023 09:07 AM IST

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election Results 2023: Voting in Chhattisgarh occurred on November 7 and 17. The primary electoral contest here involves Congress and BJP.

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election Results 2023: Vote counting for the recently concluded 2023 Chhattisgarh assembly elections began on Sunday and the early trends show the Congress leading in 44 constituencies, while the BJP is leading in 41.

The Chhattisgarh assembly election results will decide the fate of 958 candidates, comprising 827 men, 130 women, and a transgender individual (Representative Image)
The Chhattisgarh assembly election results will decide the fate of 958 candidates, comprising 827 men, 130 women, and a transgender individual (Representative Image)

Elections were conducted across 90 assembly constituencies in two phases on November 7 and 17 across 33 districts and garnered attention due to intriguing predictions from exit polls.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

(Follow LIVE updates on Election Results)

As many as 1,181 candidates are in the fray, including chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, deputy chief minister TS Singh Deo (both from Congress) and former CM Raman Singh of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Several agencies predicted a closely contested battle, with Congress holding a slight edge. India Today-Axis My India suggested 40-50 seats for Congress and 36-46 seats for the BJP. C-voter also leaned towards Congress with 41-53 seats against BJP's 36-48 seats.

However, News 24-Today’s Chanakya projected a more decisive outcome, estimating Congress to secure 57 seats, comfortably surpassing the BJP's 33 seats

Winners/leading list of candidates constituency wise

The list will be constantly updated. Please stay tuned.

S.NoConstituencyWinner/leading candidateTrailing candidate
1.Bharatpur-Sonhat (ST)Renuka Singh Saruta (BJP) 
2.ManendragarhRamesh Singh Vakil (INC) 
3.BaikunthpurAmbica Singh Deo (INC) 
4.Premnagar  
5.BhatgaoLaxmi Rajwade (BJP) 
6.Pratapur (ST)  
7.Ramanujganj (ST)  
8.Samri (ST)  
9.Lundra  
10.Ambikapur  
11.Sitapur (ST)  
12.Jashpur (ST)  
13.Kunkuri (ST)  
14.Patthalgaon (ST)  
15.Lailunga (ST)  
16.Raigarh  
17.Sarangarh (SC)  
18.Kharasiya  
19.Dharamjaigarh (ST)  
20.Rampur (ST)  
21.Korba   
22.Kotaghora  
23.Pali Tanakhar  
24.Marwahi (ST)  
25.Kota  
26.Lormi  
27.Mungeli (SC)  
28.Takhatpur  
29.Bilha  
30.Bilaspur  
31.Beltara  
32.Masturi (SC)  
33.Akaltara  
34. Janjgeer-Champa  
35.Sakti  
36.Chandrapur  
37.Jaijepur  
38.Pamgarh (SC)  
39.Saraipali (SC)  
40.Basna  
41.Khallari  
42.Mahasamund  
43.Bilaigarh (SC)  
44.Kasdol  
45.Baladabajar  
46.Bhatapara  
47.Dharseewa  
48.Raipur (Rural)  
49.Raipur (West)  
50.Raipur (North)  
51.Raipur (South)  
52.Aarang (SC)  
53.Abhanpur  
54.Rajim  
55.Bindranawagarh (ST)  
56.Sihawa (ST)  
57.Kurud  
58.Dhamtari  
59.Sanjari Balod  
60.Dondilohara (ST)  
61.Gunderdehi  
62.Patan  
63.Durg (Rural)  
64.Durg (City)  
65.Bhilai City  
66.Vaishali Nagar  
67.Ahiwara (SC)  
68.Saja  
69.Bemetara  
70.Nawagarh (SC)  
71.Pandariya  
72.Kawardha  
73.Khairagarh  
74.Dongarhgarh (SC)  
75.Ranjnandgao  
76.Dongargao  
77.Khuji  
78.Mohla Manpur (ST)  
79.Antagarh (ST)  
80.Bhanupratappur (ST)Savitri Manoj Mandavi (INC) 
81.Kanker (ST)  
82.Keshkal (ST)  
83.Kondagao (ST)  
84.Narayanpur (ST)  
85.Bastar (ST)  
86.Jagdalpur  
87.Chitrakot (ST)  
88.Dantewada (ST)  
89.Beejapur (ST)  
90.Konta (ST)  
Get Latest India News and Election Results 2023 Live Updates along with Latest Election News and Telangana Election Results Liveat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 03, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out