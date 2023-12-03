‘Given hat-trick guarantee for 2024', says PM Modi after BJP's ‘historic’ win in 3 states. Top quotes

Addressing the BJP workers in the party headquarters in Delhi after marking a significant win in three key states, Prime Minister Narendra Modi referred to his party's victory as the “victory of self-reliant India”. Prime Minister Narendra Modi(Narendra Modi/X)

Terming the BJP's resounding win in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh in the recently concluded assembly election as “historic” and “unprecedented”, PM Modi appreciated the voters for their support to his party.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now