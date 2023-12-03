Madhya Pradesh Election Results 2023 LIVE Updates: D-Day for Shivraj, Kamal Nath; counting starts at 8am

Madhya Pradesh Election Results 2023 LIVE updates: The stage is set for a nail-biting showdown in Madhya Pradesh as the clock ticks down to the highly anticipated assembly election results. The air is thick with anticipation and political fervour, as pollsters remain divided on the outcome. Exit polls have sent mixed signals, with many placing the BJP ahead in this crucial battleground. Madhya Pradesh Election Results 2023 LIVE Updates: Congress leader Kamal Nath and chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

The electoral drama kicks off at 8am as the first ballot boxes are opened, initiating the counting process for the 230 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh. Tight security measures are in place across 52 district headquarters to ensure a smooth and transparent electoral process.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election Results 2023: Full Coverage

The Congress party, with eyes on Madhya Pradesh and Telangana, is also fervently hoping to retain its power in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. A strong performance in these elections could significantly bolster the party's position within the opposition INDIA alliance, gearing up for a tough challenge against the BJP in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

A total of 2,533 candidates, including political heavyweights like chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan from the BJP and his predecessor Kamal Nath from the Congress party, are in the fray for the 230 assembly seats.

The 2023 Madhya Pradesh Assembly election results could also decide the immediate future of some top BJP leaders including three Union ministers – Narendra Singh Tomar, Prahlad Patel, and Faggan Singh Kulaste – BJP general secretary Kailash Vijaywargiya (contesting from Indore-1) and three Lok Sabha MPs from the saffron party – Rakesh Singh, Ganesh Singh, and Riti Pathak.

2023 Assembly Elections Results: Full Coverage

As the numbers start pouring in, this live blog will be your go-to source for real-time updates, analysis, and insights into the unfolding political landscape in Madhya Pradesh. Stay tuned for live updates on Madhya Pradesh assembly election results as we navigate through the twists and turns of this high-stakes electoral battle, shaping the future political narrative of the heartland state.

Click to Top

Story Saved