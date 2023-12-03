Madhya Pradesh Election Results 2023 LIVE Updates: D-Day for Shivraj, Kamal Nath; counting starts at 8am
Madhya Pradesh Election Results 2023 LIVE Updates: Four-time CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan is hoping to form government again amid tough challenge from Kamal Nath.
Madhya Pradesh Election Results 2023 LIVE updates: The stage is set for a nail-biting showdown in Madhya Pradesh as the clock ticks down to the highly anticipated assembly election results. The air is thick with anticipation and political fervour, as pollsters remain divided on the outcome. Exit polls have sent mixed signals, with many placing the BJP ahead in this crucial battleground.
The electoral drama kicks off at 8am as the first ballot boxes are opened, initiating the counting process for the 230 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh. Tight security measures are in place across 52 district headquarters to ensure a smooth and transparent electoral process.
The Congress party, with eyes on Madhya Pradesh and Telangana, is also fervently hoping to retain its power in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. A strong performance in these elections could significantly bolster the party's position within the opposition INDIA alliance, gearing up for a tough challenge against the BJP in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
A total of 2,533 candidates, including political heavyweights like chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan from the BJP and his predecessor Kamal Nath from the Congress party, are in the fray for the 230 assembly seats.
The 2023 Madhya Pradesh Assembly election results could also decide the immediate future of some top BJP leaders including three Union ministers – Narendra Singh Tomar, Prahlad Patel, and Faggan Singh Kulaste – BJP general secretary Kailash Vijaywargiya (contesting from Indore-1) and three Lok Sabha MPs from the saffron party – Rakesh Singh, Ganesh Singh, and Riti Pathak.
As the numbers start pouring in, this live blog will be your go-to source for real-time updates, analysis, and insights into the unfolding political landscape in Madhya Pradesh. Stay tuned for live updates on Madhya Pradesh assembly election results as we navigate through the twists and turns of this high-stakes electoral battle, shaping the future political narrative of the heartland state.
- Dec 03, 2023 04:58 AM IST
Madhya Pradesh Election Results 2023 LIVE Updates: How Shivraj Singh Chouhan made a comeback after defeat
The Kamal Nath-led government in Madhya Pradesh collapsed in March 2020 following a rebellion led by Jyotiraditya Scindia. A group of MLAs loyal to Scindia resigned from the Congress party, leading to a loss of majority for the government. This political crisis resulted in the return of the BJP government, with Shivraj Singh Chouhan becoming the chief minister once again. Scindia subsequently joined the BJP and became the civil aviation minister in the Narendra Modi government at the Centre.Dec 03, 2023 04:42 AM IST
Madhya Pradesh Election Results 2023 LIVE Updates: Lot at stake for Shivraj Singh Chouhan
The upcoming elections in Madhya Pradesh hold significant importance for BJP leader and chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Relying on his government's welfare initiatives, Chouhan aims to counter challenges from both the Congress and factions within his own party seeking leadership changes. Despite not being officially declared as the chief ministerial candidate by the BJP, Chouhan has engaged in an intense campaign, emphasizing an emotional connection with voters, portraying himself as the nurturing 'mama' (uncle) to reaffirm his prominence in state politics. The election outcome will determine whether Chouhan, the BJP's longest-serving chief minister, will make a robust comeback or face an uncertain political future. Chouhan has been in power since 2005, with a brief interruption after the 2018 polls when the Congress, led by Kamal Nath, governed for around 15 months.Dec 03, 2023 04:20 AM IST
Madhya Pradesh Election Results 2023 LIVE Updates: What exit poll results suggest
While most of the pollsters have given an edge to the Congress in a neck-and-neck battle, some survey agencies including Axis My India and Today’s Chanakya suggest a landslide victory for the ruling BJP, making the counting day even more nail-biting. Dainik Bhaskar predicted 95-115 seats for the BJP and 105-120 for the Congress. While Jan Ki Baat exit poll predicted that the BJP would get 100-123 seats and the Congress 102-125, Republic TV-Matrize forecast 118-130 seats for the BJP and 97-107 for the Congress. India Today-Axis My India forecasted that the BJP will get 140 to 162 seats and the Congress 68-90. India TV CNX also gave a landslide to the BJP, pegging its seats at 140 to 159 and 70-89 seats to the Congress. Today's Chanakya forecasted that the BJP would get 151 (plus minus 12 seats) and the Congress 74 (plus minus 12 seats).Dec 03, 2023 12:46 AM IST
Madhya Pradesh Election Results 2023 LIVE: Counting to begin at 8am
Vote counting for the Madhya Pradesh assembly election kicks off at 8 am, with postal ballots taking the lead before the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) enter the tally.Topics
