Telangana election results 2023 LIVE updates: Counting of votes to begin at 8 am

Telangana election results 2023 LIVE updates: The counting of votes for the Telangana Assembly election will begin at 8 am, according to the Election Commission. Votes cast through postal ballots will be counted first, followed by those polled through the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). The majority mark in the state is 60. Follow full coverage of the Telangana elections here.
Besides Telangana, the Assembly election results of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh are also being announced.
Voting across the 119 constituencies of Telangana was held in a single phase on November 30. According to the Election Commission, a voter turnout of 70.60% was recorded. The turnout was the highest in Jangaon at 83.34%, trailed closely by Narasampet at 83% and Dubbak at 82.75%. Notably, the voting percentage in Hyderabad was low at only 39.97%. In all, 32.6 million voters were enrolled and 35,655 polling stations were set up across the state.
As many as 2,290 contestants are in the fray including key candidates such as chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao from two constituencies – Kamareddy and Gajwel, his minister-son K T Rama Rao from Sircilla, Telangana Congress unit chief A Revanth Reddy from Kamareddy and Kodangal, senior BJP leader Eatala Rajender from Gajwel and Huzurabad, and BJP Lok Sabha member Bandi Sanjay Kumar from Karimnagar. (Click here to follow constituency-wise result)
Also in the fray are T Harish Rao and Chamakura Mallareddy of the BRS, Mohammad Azharuddin, N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy
and Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka of the Congress and Akbaruddin Owaisi of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM).
In 2018, BRS (then known as the Telangana Rashtra Samithi or TRS) won 88 of the 119 seats and had a 47.4 per cent vote share. The Congress came a distant second with 19 seats.
Here's what else you need to know about Telangana election results:
- The KCR-led Bharat Rashtra Samithi is looking for a third consecutive term in India’s youngest state but is facing a tough challenge from the Congress in a triangular contest also involving the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM is also seeking to widen its footprint in the polls.
- Multiple exit polls predict the Congress could end KCR's reign in India's youngest state. However, India TV-CNX exit polls had predicted BRS to return to power with 70 seats.
- An exit poll by the India Today-Axis My India project that Congress could stage a comeback in the southern state of Telangana, possibly ruining incumbent KCR's ambitions of a third straight term in office.
- In the event of a hung assembly, the Congress is reportedly gearing up to keep its flock in Telangana together and prevent poaching of MLAs.
- In 2014, the BRS (then Telangana Rashtra Samithi or TRS) won 63 seats, which was just three more than the absolute majority mark. Yet, within a few months, KCR poached 12 MLAs from the Telugu Desam Party, eight from the Congress, three from the YSRCP, two from the BSP, one from the CPI and an Independent.
- In 2018, too, the BRS lured opposition MLAs, though it had won 88 out of 119 seats. Besides 12 out of 19 Congress MLAs, it poached two TDP MLAs and two Independents.
Follow all the updates here:
- Dec 03, 2023 04:43 AM IST
Telangana election results 2023 LIVE updates: What exit polls show?
The high-stakes battle in Telangana witnessed a largely triangular contest involving the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress. However, exit poll projections showed Congress leading the race to form government in Telangana.Dec 03, 2023 04:24 AM IST
Telangana election results 2023 LIVE updates: Heavyweights in fray
A total of 2,290 candidates, including BRS leader Chandrasekhar Rao, his minister-son KT Rama Rao, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy, and BJP Lok Sabha members Bandi Sanjay Kumar, D Arvind, and Soyam Bapu Rao, are vying for victory in the elections. The BRS covers all 119 seats, while the Congress allocated one seat to its ally CPI. The BJP and Janasena, in a pre-poll agreement, contested 111 and 8 seats, respectively. The AIMIM, led by Asaduddin Owaisi, fielded candidates in nine city segments.Dec 03, 2023 12:38 AM IST
The counting of votes for the Telangana Assembly election will begin at 8 am. Votes cast through postal ballots will be counted first, followed by those polled through the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).
