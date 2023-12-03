Telangana election results 2023 LIVE updates: Counting of votes to begin at 8 am

Telangana election results 2023 LIVE updates: The counting of votes for the Telangana Assembly election will begin at 8 am, according to the Election Commission. Votes cast through postal ballots will be counted first, followed by those polled through the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). The majority mark in the state is 60. Follow full coverage of the Telangana elections here. Voters in queues at a polling station to cast their votes for Telangana Assembly elections in Kukatpally Assembly constituency on November 30.(PTI)

Besides Telangana, the Assembly election results of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh are also being announced.

Voting across the 119 constituencies of Telangana was held in a single phase on November 30. According to the Election Commission, a voter turnout of 70.60% was recorded. The turnout was the highest in Jangaon at 83.34%, trailed closely by Narasampet at 83% and Dubbak at 82.75%. Notably, the voting percentage in Hyderabad was low at only 39.97%. In all, 32.6 million voters were enrolled and 35,655 polling stations were set up across the state.

As many as 2,290 contestants are in the fray including key candidates such as chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao from two constituencies – Kamareddy and Gajwel, his minister-son K T Rama Rao from Sircilla, Telangana Congress unit chief A Revanth Reddy from Kamareddy and Kodangal, senior BJP leader Eatala Rajender from Gajwel and Huzurabad, and BJP Lok Sabha member Bandi Sanjay Kumar from Karimnagar. (Click here to follow constituency-wise result)



Also in the fray are T Harish Rao and Chamakura Mallareddy of the BRS, Mohammad Azharuddin, N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy

and Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka of the Congress and Akbaruddin Owaisi of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM).

In 2018, BRS (then known as the Telangana Rashtra Samithi or TRS) won 88 of the 119 seats and had a 47.4 per cent vote share. The Congress came a distant second with 19 seats.



Here's what else you need to know about Telangana election results: