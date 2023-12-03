‘Dedicate win to Telangana’s martyrs': Revanth Reddy on Cong's victory in state

Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy on Sunday dedicated the party's success in the assembly election to ‘Telangana martyrs’.



“This time, we got the mandate to take forward the ideals of the martyrs of Telangana. We will make sure to deliver all the promises,” Reddy said at a briefing in Hyderabad. Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy addresses a briefing in Hyderabad.

I thank the high command on behalf of Telangana Congress party. People of Telangana know how and when to respond," Reddy added.



Stating that outgoing Telangana minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) congratulated him, Reddy urged the opposition and other winning parties to cooperate for the formation of the government.



“KTR welcomed Congress' govt...This spirit should continue when we (Congress) run the govt. 10 years you (BRS) were in power and now you will sit in the Opposition. We value the opinion of the Opposition,” he added.



Earlier in the day, KTR had conceded defeat and congratulated the Congress for the victory.



“Not saddened over the result today, but surely disappointed as it was not in expected lines for us. But we will take this in our stride as a learning and will bounce back Congratulations to Congress party on winning the mandate. Wishing you Good Luck,” Rao added.



Telangana's Congress in-charge Manikrao Thakre said,""Today Congress is going to form the govt in Telangana...The workers and leaders of Telangana supported and took Congress towards the win..."



According to the ECI trends, the Congress was leading in 63 seats against the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi's tally of 40. The Bharatiya Janatha Party is leading on nine seats while Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM is ahead on six seats.