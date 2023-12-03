‘Bye-bye KCR’: Congress workers chant in support of Revanth Reddy as party makes strides in poll result

Celebrations sparked in Telangana as the Congress eyes a triumph with a simple majority in the state elections, and a sense of victory ensued surrounding Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy, a leading candidate for the chief ministerial position. Overjoyed party workers raised ‘CM-CM’ slogans in favour of Reddy. They also set off firecrackers and chanted ‘jai Congress’, ‘Revanth Anna zindabaad’ and ‘bye-bye KCR’ slogans. Congress Telangana President A Revanth Reddy greets party workers and supporters celebrating the party's lead during counting of votes for Telangana Assembly elections(PTI)

Sensing victory, Reddy posted on X (formerly Twitter) earlier, "Yesterday, today, tomorrow you are my strength…Congress forces moved to protect Telangana."

According to the latest EC update, Congress was leading in 65 of the 118 seats that it contested, while the BRS was ahead in 39 segments.

After meeting DGP Anjani Kumar, Reddy set out for a roadshow in the state. He witnessed a massive gathering in his support, cheering for him and waving the party flag.

As the party comfortably crossed the halfway mark, Congress workers expressed their joy by pouring milk on posters featuring Congress parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi and party MP Rahul Gandhi.

With the victory in Telangana, the Congress would solidify its presence in the southern states after it formed the government in Karnataka earlier this year.

The 119-member Telangana assembly has been ruled by K Chandrashekar Rao-led Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) since 2014, the Congress' victory would shatter the incumbent's wish to strike a hattrick.

(With inputs from agencies)