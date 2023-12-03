close_game
close_game
News / India News / ‘Bye-bye KCR’: Congress workers chant in support of Revanth Reddy as party makes strides in poll result

‘Bye-bye KCR’: Congress workers chant in support of Revanth Reddy as party makes strides in poll result

ByHT News Desk
Dec 03, 2023 03:58 PM IST

Sensing victory, Reddy posted on X earlier, “Yesterday, today, tomorrow you are my strength...Congress forces moved to protect Telangana.”

Celebrations sparked in Telangana as the Congress eyes a triumph with a simple majority in the state elections, and a sense of victory ensued surrounding Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy, a leading candidate for the chief ministerial position. Overjoyed party workers raised ‘CM-CM’ slogans in favour of Reddy. They also set off firecrackers and chanted ‘jai Congress’, ‘Revanth Anna zindabaad’ and ‘bye-bye KCR’ slogans.

Congress Telangana President A Revanth Reddy greets party workers and supporters celebrating the party's lead during counting of votes for Telangana Assembly elections(PTI)
Congress Telangana President A Revanth Reddy greets party workers and supporters celebrating the party's lead during counting of votes for Telangana Assembly elections(PTI)

Sensing victory, Reddy posted on X (formerly Twitter) earlier, "Yesterday, today, tomorrow you are my strength…Congress forces moved to protect Telangana."

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Follow Telangana assembly election results 2023

According to the latest EC update, Congress was leading in 65 of the 118 seats that it contested, while the BRS was ahead in 39 segments.

After meeting DGP Anjani Kumar, Reddy set out for a roadshow in the state. He witnessed a massive gathering in his support, cheering for him and waving the party flag.

As the party comfortably crossed the halfway mark, Congress workers expressed their joy by pouring milk on posters featuring Congress parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi and party MP Rahul Gandhi.

With the victory in Telangana, the Congress would solidify its presence in the southern states after it formed the government in Karnataka earlier this year.

The 119-member Telangana assembly has been ruled by K Chandrashekar Rao-led Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) since 2014, the Congress' victory would shatter the incumbent's wish to strike a hattrick.

(With inputs from agencies)

Get Election Results 2023 Live Updates and Chhattisgarh Election Results 2023 Live Updates,MP Election Results 2023 Live Updates along with Rajasthan Election Results Live Updates and Telangana Election Results Liveat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 03, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out