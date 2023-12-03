BRS concedes defeat in Telangana, KTR Rao congratulates Congress

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi on Sunday conceded defeat after counting trends showed Congress leading to a victory in Telangana assembly election. Telangana minister KT Rama Rao. (HT_PRINT)

Telangana minister KT Rama Rao posted on social media platform X,“Grateful to the people of Telangana for giving @BRSparty two consecutive terms of Government 🙏 Not saddened over the result today, but surely disappointed as it was not in expected lines for us."



"But we will take this in our stride as a learning and will bounce back Congratulations to Congress party on winning the mandate. Wishing you Good Luck,” KTR added.



Telangana Election Results 2023 LIVE Coverage



KTR, who is Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao's son, is currently leading from Sircilla constituency. In the 2018 election, he had won the seat by a margin of over 89,000 votes.



According to latest Election Commission of India data, the Congress is leading on 64 seats, more than the majority mark and set to form the next government. The BRS, that ruled the state for ten years since its formation under K Chandrashekar Rao, is set to bow out of power.



Rao, also known as KCR, had been hoping for a hat-trick this time after having swept the polls in 2018 with 88 seats. The Congress, led by Revanth Reddy in the state, carried out a spirited campaign in a bid to unseat the incumbent chief minister.



Telangana is a consolation win for the Congress, which has suffered setbacks in the Hindi heartland. The grand old party is set to lose Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, where it was in power. It is heading towards a rout in Madhya Pradesh where the BJP is heading towards victory with over 160 out of 230 seats.