Leader behind ‘mission Telangana’: A look back on KCR's political journey

As the resurgent Congress takes the early lead in Telangana, incumbent chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is currently staring at a possible defeat. His main challenger, Telangana Congress chief A Revanth Reddy surged ahead by at least 2,000 votes in the Kamareddy constituency. However, he is leading on his home turf in the Gajwel constituency. Telangana Chief Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chief K Chandrasekhar Rao(ANI)

Tallest leader of the youngest Indian state KCR has been an advocate for ‘mission Telangana’, a demand for a separate state, and remained the chief minister since its formation in 2014.

The political journey of KCR