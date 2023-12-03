Revanth Reddy told Telangana Police swearing-in ceremony tomorrow or…: Report

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress chief A Revanth Reddy has asked the local police to make security arrangements for the swearing-in ceremony of the new chief minister on either December 4 or December 9, the police said in a statement. Telangana Pradesh Congress Committe president Anumula Revanth Reddy. (File)(AP)

Revanth Reddy's party is expected to win over 60 seats in Telangana, unseating BRS leader and chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

Reddy reportedly asked Director General of Police (DGP) Anjani Kumar on Sunday, to make security arrangements for the swearing-in ceremony.

He called and discussed with DGP, Additional DGP (Law and Order) and ADG CID about preparations for the swearing-in ceremony, which could be held tomorrow or on December 9, the Telangana police said today.

Reddy reportedly told them the Congress will meet with the Governor and discuss government formation.

"The TPCC President mentioned that from today evening Muhurtam (auspicious time) will start. So, if possible, they may consider swearing-in functions tomorrow (Dec 4) or they may take (oath) on December 9," it said.

Several chief ministers, former chief ministers and senior leaders from the national capital are expected to attend the ceremony, Reddy told the police. The event is likely to take place in Hyderabad's LB Stadium.

The Telangana Police chief directed that each winning candidate would get 2 Personal Security Officers (PSOs) each.

Revanth Reddy is the frontrunner for the post of the chief minister. However, the party hasn't made any official announcement yet. He will replace KCR, who has been the chief minister of the state since 2014.

