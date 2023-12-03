Telangana Election Results 2023: CM KCR trailing from Kamareddy against Revanth Reddy, leads in Gajwel

Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) was trailing from the Kamareddy seat behind state Congress president A Revanth Reddy by more than 1,720 votes after the second round of counting for the assembly election 2023, according to the Election Commission of India data. There was some respite for KCR as the trends showed that the CM, who contested from the two seats, was leading from the Gajwel constituency. Telangana chief minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chief K Chandrashekar Rao. (ANI Photo)

Revanth Reddy had secured 7,658 votes at 10.50am from the Kamareddy constituency. Revanth Reddy was also seen to be leading from the Kodangal seat.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Since the formation of the state in 2014, the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) has been holding power with KCR as its chief minister. As per ECI data.

The Kamareddy assembly constituency is one of the four seats in the state's Kamareddy district. It is part of the Zaheerabad Lok Sabha. TRS (now BRS) has been a dominant force on the seat. The party's Gampa Govardhan won the election in 2009, 2011, 2014 and 2018. In 2018, Govardhan defeated Congress party's Mohammed Ali Shabbir by a narrow margin. In 2023, KCR is contesting against Congress stalwart Revanth Reddy.

If early trends by the Election Commission of India data are to be believed, the Congress has comfortably inching towards the halfway mark in the Telangana assembly elections 2023, leading in 58, while the BRS was leading on 33 and the BJP led in seven seats.

The majority mark to win the elections is 60 in 119 seats.

Congress supporters were seen bursting firecrackers and raising slogans outside the residence of Revanth Reddy in Hyderabad.

Other main candidates Gaddam Vinod was leading from Bellampalli while Murali Naik Bhukya was leading from Mahabubabad, according to the first round of counting.

Speaking on the trends, BJP MP K Laxman said, "In Telangana, people were wanting a change. Corruption by BRS, dynasty politics, and appeasement politics were the three main issues that affected people. In the initial count, Congress is leading in many places. But I believe that the BJP will play an important role."

The Telangana election results will be important for the Congress as it heads into the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. A win in Karnataka and Telangana would further concrete its presence in the South.