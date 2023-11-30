close_game
close_game
News / India News / Telangana exit poll results: Close fight between Congress, BRS; BJP lags behind

Telangana exit poll results: Close fight between Congress, BRS; BJP lags behind

ByVaishnawi Sinha, hindustantimes.com
Nov 30, 2023 07:10 PM IST

Telangana exit poll results 2023: As per predictions, Congress and BRS are expected to be in a neck-to-neck battle with both over 45 seats.

Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao's reign in the state may get over after Sunday as exit polls predicted a Congress win.

Telangana exit poll 2023: CM K Chandrashekar Rao may lose his seat to Congress, as per early predictions.(HT_PRINT)
Telangana exit poll 2023: CM K Chandrashekar Rao may lose his seat to Congress, as per early predictions.(HT_PRINT)

According to early predictions by multiple news agencies, Congress is expected to prevail in the Telangana elections 2023 with around 58-70 seats, while KCR's party Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) is predicted to win on around 45-55 seats.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and AIMIM are expected to win on around seven seats each, keeping them out of the race to form a government in Telangana. According to the Republic MATRIZE exit poll prediction, both the parties are likely to get seats in single digits.

Meanwhile, the India TV-CNX exit poll results predict that BRS will retain power in Telangana with 70 out of the total 119 seats, while Congress will win around 34 seats. BJP and AIMIM will both win 7 seats each, predicted India Today.

Telangana exit poll results 2023: Early predictions

Republic-MATRIZE results

Congress - 58-68 seats

BRS - 46-56 seats

BJP - 4-9 seats

AIMIM - 5-7 seats

India TV-CNX results

BRS - 70 seats

Congress - 34 seats

BJP - 7 seats

AIMIM - 7 seats

Jan Ki Baat results

Congress - 48-64 seats

BRS - 40-55 seats

BJP- 7-13 seats

AIMIM - 4-7 seats

Today's Chanakya results

Congress - 71 +-9 seats

BRS - 33 +-9 seats

BJP - 7 +-5

Others 8 +-3

Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 30, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out