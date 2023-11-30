Telangana Exit Poll Results 2023 Live Updates: Will Congress or BJP dethrone BRS? Predictions to be out today

Telangana exit poll results 2023 live updates: Voting in Telangana took place today, November 30, and the results of the assembly elections will be declared on December 3, Sunday. However, the exit poll predictions for Telangana assembly elections 2023 will be out today evening. Voting in Telangana took place today, and the results of the assembly elections will be out on December 3, 2023.(AFP)

The intense elections frenzy in five states - Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, and Mizoram - will come to an end on Sunday with the results of all five states set to be released in just three days. Voting in Telangana will come to an end in a few hours while the voting in the other four states has already concluded.

Out of the five states, Telangana is the youngest poll-bound state. Formed in 2014, it was carved out of the norther part of southern state Andhra Pradesh. Ever since its inception, the state has only had one chief minister - K Chandrashekar Rao.

Telangana CM KCR's party Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) won the last elections in the state, securing 88 out of the total 119 seats. Congress party's grand alliance in the state was second in line, winning 21 total seats while the Bharatiya Janata Party won just 1 seat in 2018 polls.

However, both BJP and INC have majorly expanded their poll campaign in Telangana this year, aiming to dethrone the reigning BRS and gaining power in the state.

This election season is the last one till the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, proving their importance for national parties BJP and Congress as both battle to establish their dominance. The results are set to be out on December 3, Sunday.