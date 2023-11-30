Election Exit Poll Results 2023 Live: Result predictions for Telangana, Rajasthan, MP, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram soon

Exit Polls 2023 Live Updates: The predictions of who will make the major gains and who will see upsetting losses in the assembly elections of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram will start coming in after 6.30pm on Thursday evening. The results will be declared on December 3. Telangana is the last state to have elections and as the voting process of the state completes today, the exit poll window will open. Apart from Telangana, the voting in the other states took place between November 7 and November 30. Exit polls give an indication of the likely results but sometimes they get go absolutely wrong.

Exit poll 2023 live updates: The predictions for Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram results will be out after 6.30pm.(AP)