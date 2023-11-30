Chhattisgarh exit polls 2023 LIVE updates: Will Cong retain power or BJP stage comeback? Projections out today
Chhattisgarh exit poll results 2023 LIVE updates: The Congress is seeking a second term. The BJP is eyeing a comeback in the state it ruled for 15 years.
Chhattisgarh exit poll results 2023 LIVE updates: Chhattisgarh voted in a two-phased assembly election on November 7 and 17, the only state among the five which went to polls in a high-octane electoral contest this month. Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram are the other states voting to elect their respective state assemblies.
Chhattisgarh, the tribal dominated state carved out of Madhya Pradesh has a 90-member strong legislative assembly. The first phase of the election were held on November 7 in which 20 constituencies voted. Polling for remaining 70 seats took place on November 17.
Chhattisgarh is witnessing a direct contest between the ruling Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party. The grand old party is expecting to retain power in the state for another term. On the other hand, the BJP is hoping to make a comeback in the state it ruled for 15 years from 2003 to 2018.
Chief minister Bhupesh Baghel contested from Patan seat. He was pitted against BJP's Vijay Baghel, who happens to be his distant nephew. The CM was also challenged by Janata Congress Chhattisgarh's Amit Jogi, son of ex-chief minister Ajit Jogi.
The other key Congress candidates include deputy CM TS Singh Deo (Ambikapur), Charan Das Mahant (Sakti), Tamradhwaj Sahu (Durg Rural), Ravindra Choubey (Saja) and Jai Singh Agrawal (Korba).
Former chief minister and BJP leader Raman Singh contested from his stronghold Rajnandgaon. The other saffron party candidates include Tamradhwaj Sahu (Durg Rural), Ravindra Choubey (Saja), Jai Singh Agrawal (Korba), Umesh Patel (Kharsia).
These elections are crucial as they are taking place months before the Lok Sabha elections scheduled for April-May next year.
The counting of votes will take place on December 3.
- Nov 30, 2023 04:15 PM IST
How the Chhattisgarh assembly looks like now?
According to the Chhattisgarh assembly website, the 90-member house is led by the Congress with 71 seats. Principal opposition BJP has 13 members. The Janta Congress Chhattisgarh has three legislators while Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party has one member. One seat is lying vacant.Nov 30, 2023 04:03 PM IST
Chhattisgarh exit polls 2023 LIVE updates: Key BJP candidates in fray
The Bharatiya Janata Party is eyeing a comeback in the state that was created during its rule at the Centre in 2000. The saffron party had ruled Chhattisgarh for 15 years from 2003 to 2018 when it was routed by the Congress.
Raman Singh, who helmed the state as CM during the BJP's rule, contested once again from his Rajnandgaon seat. BJP heavyweight and former minister Kedar Kashyap contested from Narayanpur. The other prominent BJP candidates include Tamradhwaj Sahu (Durg Rural), Ravindra Choubey (Saja), Jai Singh Agrawal (Korba) and Umesh Patel (Kharsia)Nov 30, 2023 03:43 PM IST
Chhattisgarh exit polls 2023 LIVE updates: Key Cong candidates in fray
The key Congress candidates include Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel who contested from Patan seat. His deputy TS Singh Deo was in fray from Ambikapur.
Assembly speaker Charan Das Mahant contested from Sakti assembly constituency. Parliamentary affairs minister Ravindra Choubey is contesting from the Saja assembly constituency.Nov 30, 2023 03:34 PM IST
How 2018 Chhattisgarh exit polls fared
The 2018 exit polls for Chhattisgarh witnessed various pollsters predicting a tough contest between the BJP and the Congress. CNX-Times Now and CSDS-ABP had predicted a BJP win but with a comfortable majority. However, CVoter-Republic had predicted a hung assembly with the Bahujan Samaj Party projected to play a kingmaker in the formation of the next government in the state.
But the results were indeed surprising for many as the Congress swept the elections by winning 68 out of the 90 seats.Nov 30, 2023 03:16 PM IST
Chhattisgarh exit poll results 2023 LIVE: Election Commission notification for embargo on exit polls
The Election Commission of India (EC), in a notification informed that the exit polls can be out after 5:30 pm.
"In Commission's Notification No. 576/Exitl2023/SDRIV 01.1 dated 3pt October 2023 for the words and figures "7:00 AM on 7th November 2023(Tuesday) and 6.30 PM on 30th November 2023 (Thursday)" the words and figures 7:00 AM on 7th November 2023(Tuesday) and 5.30 PM on 30th November 2023 (Thursday) may be substituted," the ECI said.
