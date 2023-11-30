Chhattisgarh: After exit polls, both Congress and BJP predict ‘thumping’ wins

While exit polls are predicting a close fight between the ruling Congress and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party in Chhattisgarh, both Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and former CM Raman Singh on Thursday predicted thumping wins for their parties. Chhattisgarh chief minister and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel expressed confidence in his party's win in the elections (PTI)(HT_PRINT)

Assembly polls were held in two phases in the state on November 7 and 17, while results will be declared on December 3.

Talking to reporters at Raipur airport, Baghel, when asked about exit poll predictions, said, "..is there similarity between exit polls (of different agencies and channels)? After two days (on December 3) everyone will show the same poll outcome. Let the exit polls play out but we will form the government with full majority.”

Queried about the exit poll of one channel predicting 57 seats for the Congress in the 90-member Assembly, he said, "It will be more than that and 57 will be 75 (seats). The order will be changed."

Asked if the Congress had any plan to shift their MLAs to other places to ward off possible horse trading attempts by the BJP, Baghel said there would be no need for it.

"They (BJP) will not be able to do it. We have full faith in our efforts and the people," Baghel asserted.

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader and former CM Raman Singh said his party will get 52-55 seats and form government with a clear majority.

"Exit polls are showing that BJP is reaching 48 seats from 15 (seats won by party in 2018), which is a result of the party's efforts in electioneering. But I believe BJP will get 52 to 55 seats. It will be clear after counting of votes on December 3," Singh said.

The BJP has been heading in a good direction due to its manifesto and the support of women and the youth, he claimed.