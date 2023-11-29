Exit Polls for 2023 Assembly elections: When and where to check results

With the voting for the 2023 assembly elections in Telangana to be held on November 30, citizens eagerly await the result of the exit poll conducted by various survey agencies to gauge the mood in the five states ahead of the counting day. Assembly elections 2023 Exit Poll will be out after the completion of voting in Telangana.(PTI)

Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan voted in a single phase on November 7, November 17 and November 25, respectively. The assembly elections in Chhattisgarh were held in two phases on November 7 and November 17.

The Election Commission (EC) had previously issued strict guidelines last month, prohibiting the conduct, publication, and publicity of exit polls between 7:00am on November 7 and 6:30pm on November 30. The EC, citing provisions of the electoral law, warned of severe penalties for any violation of these regulations.

"Any person who contravenes the provisions of this section shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to two years or with a fine or with both," stated the EC notification.

The ban includes the use of print or electronic media and prohibits the dissemination of exit poll results in any other manner during this time frame.

An exit poll is a survey that is conducted immediately after people have voted for their respective candidates. The tool helps in assessing the support for political parties and their candidates.

Political enthusiasts find themselves on the edge of their seats as the clock ticks down to 6:30pm on November 30. Once the ban is lifted, exit poll results will flood the media, providing the first insights into the public sentiment and potential outcomes in Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

The counting of votes will take place on December 3 in all the states.

Chhattisgarh witnessed 76.31 per cent voter turnout in the 2023 assembly elections for its 90 seats. The first phase, covering 20 seats, recorded an impressive 78 per cent voter turnout, while the second phase, encompassing 70 seats, saw 75.88 per cent polling. Although slightly lower than the 2018 assembly polls, where the state registered a 76.88 per cent voter turnout, Chhattisgarh displayed robust participation by its electorate.

Rajasthan recorded 75.45 per cent voter turnout in the recent assembly polls. This figure marks a marginal increase from the 2018 elections, where the state recorded a turnout of 74.71 per cent.

Madhya Pradesh recorded a notable 77.15 per cent voter turnout in the assembly polls, reflecting a 1.52 per cent increase compared to the 2018 elections.