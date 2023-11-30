Madhya Pradesh Exit Poll Results 2023 Live Updates: ‘Kamal’ or Kamal Nath? Projections out today
Madhya Pradesh Exit Poll Results 2023 Live Updates: The polling for all 230 seats was held on November 17.
Madhya Pradesh Exit Poll Results 2023 Live Updates: On November 17, Madhya Pradesh voted to elect its next government, and now all eyes are on Thursday’s exit polls to give an indication of which way the election is headed. Exit polls are conducted by survey agencies to gauge the likely result of an election.
From 6:30pm onwards, news channels will begin airing results of exit polls carried out by the respective survey agency they tied up with. Last month, while announcing poll schedule for Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Rajasthan, and Telangana, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced a ban on exit polls from 7am on November 7 till 6:30pm on November 30.
The numbers projected by an exit poll, must, however, be taken with a pinch of salt, as the actual figures could be vastly different from those projected by the former. This is because a voter, when asked by a survey agency, could say a name other than the candidate he/she voted for, or give different answers to different agencies. Also, a person could name a candidate despite not voting at all.
Madhya Pradesh has 230 assembly segments, and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is in a straight fight with its arch-rival, the Congress. The counting of votes for all five states will be held on December 3.
Follow all the updates here:
- Nov 30, 2023 02:42 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh Exit Poll Results 2023 Live Updates: Which news agency partnered with which survey agency?
While ABP News has partnered with C Voter, India Today has been in a tie-up with Axis My India. Other partnerships include Times Now-ETG Research, Republic TV-Matrize, News 24-Today's Chanakya, among others.Nov 30, 2023 02:27 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh Exit Poll Results 2023 Live Updates: Will Congress avenge Scindia's 2020 rebellion?
In December 2018, the Congress won its first Madhya Pradesh assembly election since 2003; the BJP had been in power since then. In March 2020, however, Jyotiraditya Scindia jumped ship to the BJP, leading to collapse of the Kamal Nath-led Congress government.
The BJP thus returned to power within just 15 months of being voted out; the party's Shivraj Singh Chouhan became chief minister for a fourth time.
