MP exit poll 2023: Pollsters divided between BJP, Congress; hung assembly possible

MP exit poll 2023: Exit polls 2023 for Madhya Pradesh failed to give a clear picture about the winner as most pollsters are predicting a close fight between the Congress and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in the assembly election held on November 17. Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Kamal Nath

TV9 Bharatvarsh-Polstrat Exit Polls 2023 predicted that the Congress may win between 111 and 121 seats, while the ruling party Bharatiya Janata Party could secure between 106 and 116 seats. The TV9 Bharatvarsh-Polstrat Exit Polls gave between 0 and six seats to others.

The exit poll by Republic TV-Matrize has given an edge to the BJP, predicting that the ruling party will win between 118 and 130 seats. The prediction for the Congress is that it will emerge victorious in 97-107 seats and other parties will get 0-2.

Jan Ki Baat has predicted that the December 3 results could go either way. It has projected 102-125 seats for the Congress, 100-123 for the ruling BJP and five for Others.

Today's Chanakya exit poll, however, projected a sweeping victory for the BJP with 151 seats in the 230-member assembly. It gave only 74 seats to the opposition Congress, five to others.

Assembly polls were held in these five states on November 7 (Mizoram and first phase Chhattisgarh), 17 (Madhya Pradesh), 25 (Rajasthan) and 30 (Telangana).

The BJP has been in power in Madhya Pradesh since 2003, except for a 15-month period between December 2018 and March 2020 when Kamal Nath headed a Congress government.

It fell in March 2020 and the BJP came back to power under Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

In the 2018 assembly polls, the Congress won 114 seats, while the BJP emerged victorious on 109 seats in the 230-member assembly.

Health warning: Exit polls often get it wrong.