Rajasthan Exit Polls 2023 LIVE Updates: Who is likely to win Congress vs BJP semifinals before 2024?
Rajasthan Exit Polls 2023 LIVE Updates: Explore the battlegrounds and key clashes of the 2023 Rajasthan Assembly Elections.
Today marks the culmination of an intense election season with voting in Telangana, one of the five states that went to polls this month. Mizoram and Chhattisgarh were the first states to go to polls in the last round of assembly elections before the all-important Lok Sabha elections next year. The first phase of the two-phase Chhattisgarh assembly elections coincided with the Mizoram assembly elections on November 7 and the second phase with the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections on November 17. Rajasthan assembly elections were held in a single phase on November 25.
The high-pitch poll campaign saw Congress focusing mainly on the works and performance of the Ashok Gehlot government and also banked on the promise of seven guarantees. The BJP, on the other hand, attacked the Congress on issues such as crime against women, appeasement, corruption and paper leaks.
With the culmination of the 2023 assembly elections in five states today, all eyes will be on the exit poll results that claim to project the voter sentiment and the immediate future of political parties. Among the political battlegrounds in Rajasthan assembly elections, Sardarpura, Tonk, Jhalarapatan, Nathdwara, Jhunjhunu, Jhotwara, Kota North, and Churu are among the high-profile seats that are seen as epicentres of political manoeuvring and strategic contests.
Sardarpura, a seat that has been synonymous with chief minister Ashok Gehlot's political legacy since 1998 and a Congress bastion, this time witnesses a challenge from BJP's Mahendra Singh Rathore. In Tonk, Sachin Pilot, a party rival of Gehlot, off against the BJP's Ajit Singh Mehta. Tonk, known for its closely contested battles, had Pilot securing a victory in 2018 with a formidable margin against Yoonus Khan.
Meanwhile, in Jhalarapatan, former chief minister Vasundhara Raje, a seasoned campaigner, seeks to maintain her winning streak since 2003. In Jhotwara, the electoral stage witnesses a faceoff between former Union Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore and Congress' Abhishek Choudhary. In 2018, Congress candidate Lalchand Katariya defeated Rathore in this seat. Another key constituency would be Nathdwara, from where the BJP has fielded Vishwaraj Singh Mewar, a descendant of Maharana Pratap Singh, against Congress veteran CP Joshi, the current speaker of the Rajasthan assembly.
As the clock ticks toward the culmination of this political saga, we eagerly await the revelation of the exit poll results, set to air after 6.30pm today. The real showdown, the counting of votes, is scheduled for December 3. Stay tuned as we unfold the unfolding drama of the 2023 Rajasthan assembly elections.
- Nov 30, 2023 02:48 PM IST
Rajasthan Exit Polls 2023 LIVE Updates: How 2018 exit polls fared
In the 2018 Rajasthan Assembly elections, most of the polling agencies predicted a Congress's win, in line with the final results.Nov 30, 2023 02:29 PM IST
Rajasthan Exit Polls 2023 LIVE Updates: What the current assembly looks like
As the 2023 Rajasthan Assembly Elections unfold, understanding the current assembly dynamics is crucial to anticipating the upcoming political landscape. Presently, the Congress holds a majority with 107 MLAs, while the BJP, the principal opposition, commands 70 seats. Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) has three seats, CPI (M) and Bhartiya Tribal Party (BTP) with two seats each, Rashtriya Lok Dal with 1, while 13 are independents. Two seats (Udaipur and Karanpur) are vacant.Nov 30, 2023 02:23 PM IST
Rajasthan Exit Polls 2023 LIVE Updates: Key BJP leaders in fray
The 2023 Rajasthan Assembly Elections witness a formidable BJP lineup, featuring key figures vying for victory and political dominance. Former CM Vasundhara Raje, a seasoned campaigner, seeks to maintain her winning streak from Jhalrapatan, a constituency she has held since 2003. Leader of opposition Rajendra Rathore, deputy leader of opposition and former state president Satish Poonia, MPs Diya Kumari, Rajyavardhan Rathore, Baba Balaknath and Kirodi Lal Meena are in the fray.Nov 30, 2023 02:19 PM IST
Rajasthan Exit Polls 2023 LIVE Updates: Key Congress leaders in fray
Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, a seasoned stalwart, spearheads the party's charge, seeking to reinforce his political legacy from the key constituency of Sardarpura. State Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra, assembly speaker CP Joshi, and several ministers, each a significant force in the Ashok Gehlot government, have thrown their hats into the electoral ring. Shanti Dhariwal, BD Kalla, Bhanwar Singh Bhati, Saleh Mohammad, Mamta Bhupesh, Pratap Singh Khachariyawas, Rajendra Yadav, Shakuntla Rawat, Udai Lal Anjana, Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya, Ashok Chandna and former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot are among the key Congress leaders contesting the elections.Topics
