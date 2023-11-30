close_game
Elections exit poll results 2023: What is a 'hung assembly'? What it means for the state

Elections exit poll results 2023: What is a 'hung assembly'? What it means for the state

ByVaishnawi Sinha
Nov 30, 2023 09:00 PM IST

As result day of the assembly elections 2023 in five states nears, here is all you need to know about what is a hung assembly, and possibility of it happening.

The exit poll results of the assembly elections in five states - Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram and Telangana - are out on Thursday, showing the possibility of a hung assembly in BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh.

A hung assembly can occur when none of the parties are able to form majority (PTI)(PTI)
The exit polls of some pollsters for Madhya Pradesh predicted a close fight between ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and opposition Congress, which can lead to a hung assembly. Similarly, a hung assembly is also possible in Mizoram, with the seats equally divided between Zoram People’s Party and Mizo National Front.

Before knowing what is the possibility that causes a hung assembly, here is all you need to know about what a hung assembly is and what it means for a poll-bound state.

What is a hung assembly?

In a poll bound state, a hung assembly occurs when neither of the parties contesting the elections are able to form a majority. In this scenario, neither of the parties or alliances will be able to form a government without another party's support.

If a state sees a hung assembly after the election results are declared, then the Governor asks the leaders of the single largest party in the state to form a temporary government for 10 days, giving them this time to gather majority and support from other parties.

If the party is not able to prove majority within these 10 days, then the government is dissolved by the governor and a re-election is conducted in the state.

Assembly elections 2023: Exit poll predictions in 5 states

The exit poll results for all five states have been released and according to predictions, Congress is expected to prevail in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, while BJP is expected to retain its government in Madhya Pradesh.

BRS and Congress will give each other a close fight in Telangana, while in Mizoram, regional parties MNF and ZPM are expected to grab an equal number of seats, giving rise to the possibility of a hung assembly.

