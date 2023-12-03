Who is Revanth Reddy? Telangana Congress chief leading ahead of KCR

The latest trends amid the counting of votes for the 119-member Telangana assembly suggest Congress leading in seats at least more than the halfway mark. The gap between the grand old party and the ruling BRS seems to be widening as the latter was leading in only 41 seats. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee President Revanth Reddy waves to supporters during a public meeting ahead of Telangana Assembly elections,(PTI)

Among the heavyweights, as per the latest trends, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief Anumula Revanth Reddy was leading in the Kamareddy seat ahead of chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao as well as in the Kodangal seat.

Meanwhile, Congress workers were seen celebrating outside Reddy's residence amid the election results.

Appointed as Telangana Congress chief in 2021, Reddy joined the grand old party from Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in 2017.

Who is Revanth Reddy?