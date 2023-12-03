Elections results: BJP ahead of Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) appears to be enhancing his footprints in Telangana. Amid counting of votes in the southern state, the party is leading in 8 seats. In 2018, the national party had won only a single seat in the state. AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi(ANI)

The BJP is even ahead of Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM, which is a political force to reckon with in and around the Hyderabad region.

Owaisi's party is leading in six seats.

The Indian National Congress appears to be winning the assembly elections with lead in 63 seats. Bharat Rashtra Samithi is ahead in 41 seats.

The Communist Party of India is leading in 1 seat.

The Congress cadre are rejoicing in the state. State Congress Committee president Revanth Reddy will reach Gandhi Bhavan today to participate in celebrations with the workers. He is leading in both Kodangal and Kamareddy seats.

He took out a road show in Hyderabad after trends predicted a victory for the Congress.

The workers burst firecrackers outside the party's office.

Telangana CM KCR is leading from the Gajwel seat but trailing on the Kamareddy seat.

AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi is leading from the Chandrayangutta seat while Mir Zulfeqar Ali is leading from the Charminar seat.

Telangana went to vote on November 30.

The BRS won 88 of the 119 seats in 2018. The Congress had won only 19 seats.

