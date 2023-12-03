close_game
News / India News / Telangana assembly election results 2023: Congress takes early lead, BRS trails

Telangana assembly election results 2023: Congress takes early lead, BRS trails

ByHT News Desk
Dec 03, 2023 08:23 AM IST

Telangana Assembly elections results 2023: The BJP opened its account with lead in one seat.

Telangana Assembly election results 2023: The Congress party started strong in Telangana with an early lead against the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi, early reports suggest. The counting began at 8 am today. For the first 30 minutes, postal ballots were counted. Per early trends, the BJP leads in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan; the Congress has taken lead in Telangana and Chhattisgarh.

Telangana assembly elections 2023: Security personnel outside a strong room where EVMs were kept (File)
Telangana assembly elections 2023: Security personnel outside a strong room where EVMs were kept (File)

Per early trends shown on television channels, the Congress was leading in 45 seats and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi in 30 seats. The BJP is leading in 3 seats.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The BJP took early lead in Madhya Pradesh against the Congress. The BJP was also leading in Rajasthan against the Congress. In Chhattisgarh, the Indian National Congress was leading.

The exit polls have favoured the Congress. They said the party will edge past K Chandrashekar Rao's BRS.

All India Congress Observer in Telangana, Manikrao Thackeray said the Congress will win 70 seats in Telangana. He lauded Rahul Gandhi's leadership and his Bharat Jodo Yatra.

“Our party head Priyanka Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge made people understand about our policies. Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo visit has had a great impact. KCR behaved like a king and emperor in Telangana. Congress had given statehood to Telangana and everyone wished that it would become a good state, however, it didn't happen.”

"Congress will win more than 70 seats and exit polls also said the same," he added.

He claimed the KCR government didn't provide employment and spent money on advertising.

2290 candidates from 109 parties are in the fray.

According to the Election Commission (EC), Telangana recorded a 70.28 per cent voter turnout in the November 30 assembly elections.

Voters exercised their franchise in 35,655 polling stations that were set up across the state. The majority mark in Telangana is 60.

In 2018, BRS (then Telangana Rashtra Samithi) won 88 of the 119 seats.

With inputs from ANI

Get Latest India News and Election Results 2023 Live Updates along with Latest Election News and Telangana Election Results Live
