Chhattisgarh Assembly Election Results 2023: Full list of winners from Congress

The Election Commission of India is set to announce the results of the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections on Sunday, coinciding with the tallying process for Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Telangana. Chhattisgarh has 90 seats, and the majority mark stands at 46. Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel is the current chief minister and the party aims to secure its position in the state.

Split into two phases, voting in Chhattisgarh occurred on November 7 and 17. Similar to Madhya Pradesh, the primary electoral contest here involves the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

With Bhupesh Baghel as the current chief minister, the ruling Congress aims to secure its position in the state. Meanwhile, the BJP eyes a victory, especially considering the upcoming Lok Sabha elections next year.

In the 2018 election, Congress registered a landslide victory, winning 68 of the 90 seats. The BJP was reduced to just 15 seats, while the Janta Congress Chhattisgarh (J) and the Bahujan Samaj Party bagged five and two seats, respectively. The Congress later added more seats in bypolls, taking its tally in the outgoing assembly to 71.

Here is the full list of winners from Congress

This list will be consistently updated. Please stay tuned.