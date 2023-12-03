Telangana Assembly Election Results 2023: Full list of winners constituency-wise
Telangana Assembly Election Results 2023: The counting of votes for the 119-member assembly in Telangana is underway.
Telangana Assembly Election Results 2023: The counting of votes for the 119-member assembly in Telangana is currently underway. The state is witnessing a three-way fight between Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Congress. Meanwhile, All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has also fielded nine candidates.
As many as 2,290 contestants are in the fray including key candidates such as chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, his minister-son K T Rama Rao, Telangana Congress unit chief A Revanth Reddy, senior BJP leader Eatala Rajender, and BJP Lok Sabha member Bandi Sanjay Kumar.
The voting for the assembly election in the state was held in a single phase on November 3. According to the Election Commission, Telangana saw a voter turnout of 70.60 percent - the largest in Jangaon at 83.34 percent, followed by Narasmpet at 83 percent.
In 2018, BRS won 88 of the 119 seats with a vote share of 47.4 percent. The Congress came a distant second with 19 seats.
|Constituency
|Leading Party and Candidate
|Trailing Party and Candidate
|1
|Achampet
|2
|Adilabad
|3
|Alair
|4
|Alampur
|5
|Amberpet
|6
|Andole
|7
|Armur
|8
|Asifabad
|9
|Aswaraopeta
|10
|Bahadurpura
|11
|Balkonda
|12
|Banswada
|13
|Bellampalli
|14
|Bhadrachalam
|15
|Bhongir
|16
|Bhupalpalle
|17
|Boath
|18
|Bodhan
|19
|Chandrayangutta
|20
|Charminar
|21
|Chennur
|22
|Chevella
|23
|Choppadandi
|24
|Devarakonda
|25
|Devarkadra
|26
|Dharmapuri
|27
|Dornakal
|28
|Dubbak
|29
|Gadwal
|30
|Gajwel
|31
|Ghanpur (Station)
|32
|Goshamahal
|33
|Husnabad
|34
|Huzurabad
|35
|Huzurnagar
|36
|Ibrahimpatnam
|37
|Jadcherla
|38
|Jagtial
|39
|Jangoan
|40
|Jubilee Hills
|41
|Jukkal
|42
|Kalwakurthy
|43
|Kamareddy
|44
|Karimnagar
|45
|Karwan
|46
|Khairatabad
|47
|Khammam
|48
|Khanapur
|49
|Kodad
|50
|Kodangal
|51
|Kollapur
|52
|Koratla
|53
|Kothagudem
|54
|Kukatpally
|55
|Lal Bahadur Nagar
|56
|Madhira
|57
|Mahabubabad
|58
|Mahbubnagar
|59
|Maheshwaram
|60
|Makthal
|61
|Malakpet
|62
|Malkajgiri
|63
|Manakondur
|64
|Mancherial
|65
|Manthani
|66
|Medak
|67
|Medchal
|68
|Miryalguda
|69
|Mudhole
|70
|Mulug
|71
|Munugode
|72
|Musheerabad
|73
|Nagarjuna Sagar
|74
|Nagarkurnool
|75
|Nakrekal
|76
|Nalgonda
|77
|Nampalli
|78
|Narayankhed
|79
|Narayanpet
|80
|Narsampet
|81
|Narsapur
|82
|Nirmal
|83
|Nizamabad (Rural)
|84
|Nizamabad (Urban)
|85
|Palair
|86
|Palakurthi
|87
|Parkal
|88
|Pargi
|89
|Patancheru
|90
|Peddapalle
|91
|Pinapaka
|92
|Quthbullapur
|93
|Rajendranagar
|94
|Ramagundam
|95
|Sanath Nagar
|96
|Sangareddy
|97
|Sathupalli
|98
|Secunderabad
|99
|Secunderabad Cantt.
|100
|Serilingampally
|101
|Shadnagar
|102
|Siddipet
|103
|Sircilla
|104
|Sirpur
|105
|Suryapet
|106
|Tandur
|107
|Thungathurthy
|108
|Uppal
|109
|Vemulawada
|110
|Vikarabad
|111
|Wanaparthy
|112
|Wardhanapet
|113
|Warangal East
|114
|Warangal West
|115
|Wyra
|116
|Yakutpura
|117
|Yellandu
|118
|Yellareddy
|119
|Zahirabad