Telangana Assembly Election Results 2023: Full list of winners constituency-wise

Telangana Assembly Election Results 2023: The counting of votes for the 119-member assembly in Telangana is currently underway. The state is witnessing a three-way fight between Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Congress. Meanwhile, All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has also fielded nine candidates. Around 70.60% of voters exercised franchise in Telangana. (PTI)

As many as 2,290 contestants are in the fray including key candidates such as chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, his minister-son K T Rama Rao, Telangana Congress unit chief A Revanth Reddy, senior BJP leader Eatala Rajender, and BJP Lok Sabha member Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

The voting for the assembly election in the state was held in a single phase on November 3. According to the Election Commission, Telangana saw a voter turnout of 70.60 percent - the largest in Jangaon at 83.34 percent, followed by Narasmpet at 83 percent.

In 2018, BRS won 88 of the 119 seats with a vote share of 47.4 percent. The Congress came a distant second with 19 seats.