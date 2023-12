Rajasthan Assembly Election Results 2023: Full list of BJP winning candidates

Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) campaigned to defeat Indian National Congress' Ashok Gehlot-led ruling government in the state. Former Chief Minister of Rajasthan Vasundhara Raje is one of the most popular candidates for BJP in the state. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national vice president and former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje((ANI Photo))

ALSO READ| Rajasthan Election Results 2023 LIVE

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The Rajasthan legislative assembly has 200 seats. Voting took place for 199 seats during the 2023 Assembly Election. Election was postponed in Sriganganagar's Karanapur seat due to the unfortunate demise of the Congress candidate, Gurmeet Singh Kunnar.

ALSO READ| Rajasthan Assembly Election Results 2023: Full list of winners constituency wise and seat wise