Revanth Reddy-led Congress delegation meets Governor, stakes claim to form govt in Telangana

The Revanth Reddy-led Congress delegation on Sunday met Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and staked a claim to form government in Telangana after marking a resounding victory in the assembly elections. This comes after K Chandrashekar Rao tendered his resignation from the chief ministerial position. While accepting his resignation, the Governor requested Chief Minister KCR to continue office until the formation of a new government in the state. Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy along with Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar(ANI )

Telangana is all set to get its first-ever non-BRS (Bharat Rashtra Samithi) government after the Congress comfortably crossed the halfway mark in the 119-seat state assembly. Meanwhile, the BRS has won 36 seats and is leading in 3 assembly seats. The BJP has won 8 seats. AIMIM has won 7 seats and CPI has won 1 seat.

Congress workers indulged in celebration following the party's victory and supporters raised ‘CM-CM’ slogans in favour of state party chief Revanth Reddy.

Following the victory in Karnataka, Congress' guarantees proved to be a game-changer in Telangana as well. Among the guarantees, Congress has promised cash transfers, pension schemes, free electricity, cylinders and land to a wide base of voters to the people of the state.

Meanwhile, according to a police statement, Reddy has asked the local police to make security arrangements for the swearing-in ceremony of the new CM either on Dember 4 or 9. He reportedly informed DGP Anjani Kumar, ADGP (Law and Order) and ADG CID that the Congress will meet with the Governor and discuss the government formation.

However, the Election Commission on India (ECI) has suspended DGP Kumar for the violation of the Model Code of Conduct. The DGP opting to meet a contesting candidate out of the total of 2,290 and the star campaigner of one political party out of 16 political parties in the fray was found to be a clear indication of mala fide intention of seeking favour, according to sources cited by news agency PTI.