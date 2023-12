Madhya Pradesh Election Results 2023: Full list of BJP winning candidates

Madhya Pradesh election results 2023: The counting of votes for the assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh is currently underway, and early trends show a close fight between BJP and Congress in the state, while BJP is leading on majority of the seats. Madhya Pradesh holds utmost importance for both BJP and Congress, while exit polls predicted that Congress has a strong chance of dethroning the ruling Shivraj Singh Chouhan government in the state.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan during BJP's election campaign (PTI)(PTI)