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    DMK demands abolition of NEET amid student protests

    DMK president M K Stalin on Wednesday demanded the abolition of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), saying scrapping the examination was the only lasting solution to recurring concerns over irregularities

    Published on: Jul 23, 2026, 08:30:04 IST
    By S Vijay Karthik, CHENNAI
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    DMK president M K Stalin on Wednesday demanded the abolition of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), saying scrapping the examination was the only lasting solution to recurring concerns over irregularities.

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    The former chief minister said the students’ protest in Delhi had captured the attention of the entire country.

    “We were the first to warn that NEET was designed to enable large-scale irregularities. That is why the DMK has opposed NEET from the very beginning, consistently pointing out the dangers it poses,” he wrote in a social media post.

    Stalin said Tamil Nadu, which had led the country in defending social justice and paved the way for the First Constitutional Amendment, had only one demand.

    “Tamil Nadu which led India in defending social justice and paved the way for the First Constitutional Amendment has only one demand -- Abolition of NEET.”

    He said the demand to abolish NEET should be at the centre of the ongoing protests.

    “Only scrapping NEET will provide a lasting solution to all these problems,” he added.

    Meanwhile, members of the Students Federation of India (SFI) and the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) were arrested on Tuesday night while protesting against alleged NEET irregularities.

    Leader of Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly Udhayanidhi Stalin condemned the arrests, accusing the state government of suppressing protests in support of the student agitation in Delhi.

    “Arresting those persons in Tamil Nadu in support of the youth fighting in Delhi under the leadership of CJP clearly reveals the ruling party’s double standards on the NEET issue,” he wrote in a social media post late on Tuesday.

    “The government must immediately stop this suppression, which treats protests against the Union BJP government as protests against itself,” he said, urging the release of the arrested protesters.

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    Home/India News/DMK Demands Abolition Of NEET Amid Student Protests
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